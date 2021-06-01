expand
June 1, 2021

The annual Helena Festival, which celebrates Independence Day, is set for July 3 and will feature a grand fireworks display. (File)

Helena Festival set for July 3

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:01 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – After being canceled last year, the annual Helena Festival is set to return this year to celebrate Independence Day on July 3.

The festival is an annual event put on by the Helena Business Association set on a day near the Fourth of July as a way to let the whole city celebrate the holiday together with vendors, activities and fireworks.

According to HBA President Deedra George the celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. at the Helena Amphitheater and end around 9 p.m.

The HBA plans to offer a number of family-friendly activities, vendors and will highlight local Old Town Helena businesses. There will also be music provided by Rescue Dogs, a classic rock and soul group, to entertain the guests.

The Independence Day celebration will end with a grand fireworks display, which will set off right at the tail end of the event.

This annual event has become a staple of Helena over the past few years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 event was canceled out of an abundance of caution. George said that she hopes this event will be a welcome back to normalcy after the chaos of the pandemic.

“I think that it is a great time for us to come together and celebrate what we have been through and celebrate our country,” George explained. “The HBA is working with the HOTboard to pull this event together and put on something fun for everyone.”

This is the first time that the Helena Festival will take place in the city’s recently designated entertainment district, which adds an extra layer of opportunity for the event.

“We plan to have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and other things,” George explained. “We are hosting this in the Old Town Helena area around the amphitheater which is perfect because of the entertainment district. People can walk around freely with their drinks while browsing the options in that area.”

Every year the HBA sells T-shirts as a keepsake to remember the festival, as well as to help fund the fireworks display that happens at the end. These shirts will be available for purchase in the coming week on the HBA website.

The festival is currently seeking vendors for the event. George said that the event usually runs out of vendor spots before the deadline, so those seeking to set up should register soon.

Those interested in becoming vendors can find more information about rules and guidelines, and applications at HBAhelena.com.

