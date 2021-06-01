expand
June 1, 2021

Teena Jo McCullar

Teena Jo McCullar

Teena Jo McCullar passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 5.

She was a devoted wife and mother.

Teena was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Brantley.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff McCullar, and son, Adam McCullar; siblings, Steve Brantley (Mary Beth), and Lisa Harrington; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Teena enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking and gardening. She was a graphic artist and enjoyed creating art as a hobby. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial was held at Calvary Baptist Church fellowship hall in Vincent on Sunday, May 30. Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Pastor Brandon Price officiated.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church.

