Teena Jo McCullar
Teena Jo McCullar passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 5.
She was a devoted wife and mother.
Teena was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Brantley.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff McCullar, and son, Adam McCullar; siblings, Steve Brantley (Mary Beth), and Lisa Harrington; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Teena enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking and gardening. She was a graphic artist and enjoyed creating art as a hobby. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial was held at Calvary Baptist Church fellowship hall in Vincent on Sunday, May 30. Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Pastor Brandon Price officiated.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church.