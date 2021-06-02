expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

James Robert “Bob” Owens

By Staff Reports

Published 9:11 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

James Robert “Bob” Owens
Calera

James Robert “Bob” Owens, age 66 of Calera, passed away Monday, May 31, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his wife, children, and loved ones.

He was born in Richmond, Indiana on Oct. 5, 1954; the son of the late Robert Owens, Jr. and the late Martha Frances Rader Owens.

He was a paint and repair supervisor with Essex Crane.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry B. Owens of Calera; son, Nathan Owens of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter, Lindsay Owens of Louisville, Kentucky; son, James Matthew Owens of Clanton; son, Jacob Owens of Calera; step-son, Brandon Colburn of Leeds; 11 Grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister, Cathy Phipps of Harrogate, Tennessee.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 5 at 12 p.m. from the Amazing Grace Worship Center in Saginaw with Rev. Kevin Blankenship and Rev. Erron Price officiating.

“Our lose is truly Heaven’s gain!”

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com

More News

James Robert “Bob” Owens

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Class of 2021 will always fight back

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

280 Main Story

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Events

‘Cops and Cars’ show to highlight Father’s Day, law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

Gonthier selected as 23rd District Commander for American Legion

280 Main Story

Christian Deaf Fellowship golf tourney set for June 14

Alabaster Main Story

TIS designated an Imagine Nation Beacon School

Events

Helena Festival set for July 3

Alabaster Main Story

ACS offering summer learning resources for students

Helena

Henley neighborhood holds ribbon cutting in Helena

280 Main Story

Spain Park senior walk takes a trip down memory lane

280 Main Story

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain valedictorian Peter Anella gives inspirational graduation speech

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Montevallo

UM offering in-person summer day camps

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway