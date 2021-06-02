Marlin Thabin Brasher

Harpersville

Marlin Thabin Brasher, age 86, of Harpersville, passed away Tuesday, June 1, after an extended illness.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, June 4 at Union – The Church at Chelsea Park. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Bro. Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Brasher served in the Army and, after he was discharged, he started his own masonry business. Upon retirement, he became a stay-at-home Granddaddy. Before he became ill, he could be found reading his Bible and working in his shop. He attended Union Methodist Church as often as possible until the pandemic quarantine required him to stay home.

Mr. Brasher is preceded in death by the love of his life, Jackie, whom he was married to for 61 years; parents, Theodore and Fleecy Brasher; twin brother, Marvin Brasher; other brothers, Teddy Brasher, Eddy Brasher, and Ronald Brasher; and sisters, Lorene Brasher Jackson and Frances Brasher Bryant.

He is survived by his children, Tania Lawley (Dane), Keith Brasher, and Brian Brasher (Shannon); and grandchildren, Sabrina Lawley, Aaron Lawley, Kasey Brasher, Taite Brasher, and Jacob Brasher.

