June 2, 2021

Nick Bondi

By Staff Reports

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Nick Bondi

Nick Bondi was 88 years old and resided in Indian Springs. He passed away on Friday, May 28, peacefully in his sleep.

Nick was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia.

Nick was born in Harare Zimbabwe on August 23, 1932. Nick moved to Birmingham in 1980, where he settled and found his new home. Nick was the sole proprietor of the Command Post Army Surplus store in Pelham for over 35 years. He additionally owned a printing company in Zimbabwe for a number of years as well as serving in the military in the Rhodesian Army before moving to the United States at the age of 48. Nick was a bold man, choosing to immigrate and start over in the United States to allow his children to pursue the American dream.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rachelle Bondi; brothers, David, Zac, Elle, Joe; and sister, Becky. Nick is also preceded by his son, Steven John Bondi and Lesley Bondi Hernandez.

Nick is survived by his wife Jennifer of 61 years, David (son), Katie (daughter-in-law), and grandsons Steven and Daniel of Alpharetta, Georgia, as well as Trevor Hernandez, Lacey Hernandez. Nick is also survived by his older sister Ester who is 90 years old from Capetown, South Africa. Nick is also survived by over 20 nieces and nephews around the world from South Africa, the US, Zimbabwe, Israel, Greece, and New Zealand.

A celebration of life for Nick will be held Saturday, June 5 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia at 1 p.m. The family will be receiving friends and family immediately following the service and a private family interment to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Wounded Warriors and Tunnel to Tower’s foundation in Nick’s memory as the military and service were important to Nick.

