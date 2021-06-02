expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

The Treats Truck is holding a sidewalk chalk contest for kids that could win them free ice cream. (File)

Treats Truck holding chalk art contest

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

HELENA – Treats Truck owner Kathy Sciarrotta is sponsoring a contest that will allow children to express themselves through sidewalk chalk and potentially win some free ice cream.

Sciarrotta said that the truck has been doing this in some form over the past three years as a way to engage with the local community and encourage creativity among children.

“When we did this the first year it didn’t really catch on, but with COVID last year it really kicked into high gear,” Sciarrotta said. “We did it for two and a half months during the summer break and we had a lot of interest. Sidewalk chalk is great because you can really do it anywhere and leave it for days and it eventually washes away, so there’s not a lot of mess.”

She said that the participation last year saw a lot of middle and high school students get really creative with their artworks.

“Some of the older kids were getting in on the action and making things like giant ice cream cones, balloons and rocket ships and taking photos with them,” Sciarrotta said. “There were a bunch of really fun and different pictures and messages like ‘we care about you,’ ‘we love you’ and other things like hop scotch on the sidewalk. People would get a chance to see them while they were out on their evening walks.”

Even though this is a contest, she said that it actually functioned as a community-building exercise to engage with children in the community.

“That is really what our truck is all about,” Sciarrotta said. “It is about having the community get out and getting to know each other through good old-fashioned clean fun, which we don’t get a lot of these days. Some of the kids really loved it last year and stayed in touch with me.”

To participate in the contest all the kids have to do is take a photo of their best sidewalk chalk art, attach their name and send it in to the Treats Truck Facebook page.

Sciarrotta said that artwork could be anything whether it is a message important to the artist, something fun, playful, colorful or anything else

The contest is open through June 15 at which time Sciarrotta will do a drawing for the winner who will receive a gift card for free ice cream.

Sciarrotta also said that they would sponsor a scavenger hunt later on in the year. More information and updates can be found on their Facebook page.

More News

Shelby Chamber to present ‘Career Corps’ summer program

Treats Truck holding chalk art contest

Training program helps PHS students find construction jobs, learn new skills

Nick Bondi

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby Chamber to present ‘Career Corps’ summer program

Helena

Treats Truck holding chalk art contest

Calera

Calera High parents, supporters organize prom

News

Calera Parks & Recreation using new student-designed logo

280 Main Story

Shelby Chamber hears from state legislators

Columbiana

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

280 Main Story

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Events

‘Cops and Cars’ show to highlight Father’s Day, law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

Gonthier selected as 23rd District Commander for American Legion

280 Main Story

Christian Deaf Fellowship golf tourney set for June 14

Alabaster Main Story

TIS designated an Imagine Nation Beacon School

Events

Helena Festival set for July 3

Alabaster Main Story

ACS offering summer learning resources for students

Helena

Henley neighborhood holds ribbon cutting in Helena

280 Main Story

Spain Park senior walk takes a trip down memory lane

280 Main Story

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement