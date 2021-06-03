Alabaster library hosting summer reading program

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Public Library has kicked off their summer reading program to help provide enrichment and continued engagement over the summer months.

The library is participating in the “Tails and Tales,” summer reading program. Through this program people of all ages will be challenged to read a certain number of books with incentives and prizes for certain milestones.

“We’re awarding prizes for reading, many of which are ‘tail-related,’ and we’ll have special prize drawings at our finale in July,” Youth Services Librarian Frances Smith said. “We’ll also have several weeks of programs and activities like drama workshops, a wild west show, lots of animal-related programs and magicians.”

The summer challenge kicked off on Wednesday, June 2, with a magic show from Mr. Larry Magic. The rest of the month will feature presentations featuring the McWane Science Center, Maynard, Magic and Music, the Science Lady, Cap’n Dave’s Music Show, a live animal show with the Science lady, weekly kids and teens drama sessions and more.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said that live audience size will be limited and social distancing would be encouraged for the in-person events. With this in mind, the library is encouraging those who want to attend to preregister for the programs.

There will also be livestreams through their Facebook page of most of the events.

The challenge is being conducted through READsquared which will be used to sign up and log the number of books read throughout the summer.

The library received food coupons from Whataburger and a $100 gift card toward a bike as the grand prize for children aged 10 and younger from Bike Link. The grand prize for readers 11 and older are wireless speakers.

The program will run until July 14, when the library will host the program finale where there will be a special program and prizes will be awarded.

For a full list of events, information and access to livestreams of programs visit the Albert L. Scott Library Facebook page.