June 5, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of May 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:55 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 16-26:

Alabaster

May 17

-Jalen Columbus Buckner, 24, of Hoover, drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

-Jhaela Ronyae Nixson, 23, of Birmingham, drug trafficking.

-Quentine Nirell Thomas, 32, of Birmingham, drug trafficking.

-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 35, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Wesley OBrian (Swift) Gaiters, 32, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Virgil Thomas Moore, 64, of Alabaster, assault with bodily fluid, alias warrant, alias writ of arrest, alias writ of arrest.

-Craig Deangelo Harris, 30, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

May 18

-Joshua William Kimbrell, 33, of Pelham, criminal mischief first degree.

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Columbiana, receiving stolen property first degree, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 19

-Keyvon Nicole Ollison, 27, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-Adam Lloyd Hamilton, 46, of McCalla, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-JA’Marcus Brandon Irvin, 21, of Selma, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Jonathan Mark Ball, 42, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol.

-Christian Lloyd Clark, 23, of Pelham, firearms license required, drug paraphernalia.

May 20

-Matthew Trey Frederick, 33, of Clanton, violation of interlock device.

-Krista Lynn Jones, 38, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, of Thorsby, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

May 21

-Soyla Corona, 26, of Crossville, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Harryl Cottrell, 58, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (four counts).

May 22

-Evan James Bomer, 24, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Kimberly Ann Whatley, 43, of Pelham, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

May 23

-Alex Hernandez, 23, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Rose Natali Gonzalez, 37, of Alabaster, unemployment fraud.

-Eduardo Paulino Desouza, 57, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Keith Jay Foust, 54, of Shelby, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Gabriel Romero, 33, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest.

 

Calera

May 17

-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Brandon Marnez Gardner, 35, of Birmingham, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, driver’s license expired, reckless driving, no-passing zones, driving on wrong side of roadway, running red light, failure to signal, speeding.

-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kelvin Sharpiro Hall, 26, of Maplesville, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Robert Wayne Antaya, 52, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Alisha Haley Price, 29, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 39, of Shelby, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jacqueline Leigh Wells, 37, of Dallas, Texas, DUI-alcohol.

May 18

-Joshua Kim Sweat, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Jonathan Michael Spivey, 26, of Shorter, Alabama, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations.

May 19

-Mark Kelly, 38, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Courtney Elizabeth Simmons, 28, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Ja’Marcus Brandon Irvin, 21, of Selma, failure to appear.

-Devontaye Naterrius Oden, 23, of Calera, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, unlawful imprisonment first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Tyler Crim, 22, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

May 20

-Ricky Wayne Hurtt, 53, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

 

Helena

May 16

-Mauricio Antonio Valle, 41, DUI-alcohol.

May 18

-William Brian Askew, 48, probation violation.

May 21

-Jared Brandon Webster, 18, DUI-any substance.

May 24

-Erin Nicole Cagle, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

 

Montevallo

May 16

-Byron Charles Jones, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 19

-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo, 19, of Vestavia Hills, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Timothy Harold Young, court ordered arrest.

May 20

-David Oliver Devall, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

May 21

-Juan Manuel Salas Sanchez, dangerous drugs – methamphetamine and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

May 23

-Joseph Robert Kaefer, 51, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 24

-Dramaine Bernard Chism, 32, of Calera, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.

May 26

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, 43, of Livingston, PI appears in public place under influence.

 

Pelham

May 16

-Carol Miller, 36, of Ocean Springs, Miss., domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Freddie Crutcher, 37, of Alabaster, robbery in the first degree – street- strong arm.

May 17

-Jason Brown, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jeremy Jones, 30, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violations by person whose license or driving.

May 18

-Robert John, 52, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Sid Gurram, 47, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Robert John, 52, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

May 19

-Sean Kaiser, 38, of Pelham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Allison Wolf, 27, of Alabaster, traffic – speeding.

May 20

-Robert Breedlove, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-David Duty, 34, of Adger, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Terrance Boykins, 24, of Jemison, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

May 21

-Soyla Corona, 26, of Crossville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Antwon Jones, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery to sale, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Hoyt Hopwood, 46, of Center Point, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

May 22

-Taylor Snow, 19, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

