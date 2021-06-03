expand
June 5, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:43 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 17-21:

-Justin Robert Odom to Karley Renea Armstrong.

-Lilia Valencia Coria to Crescencio Hernandez Garcia.

-Kelsey Danielle Jones to Randall Shane Gaut.

-Solomon Amartey Ayittah to Grace Annie Chintoh.

-Daniel Ray Michael to Danielle Marie Lavett.

-William Graves Higginbotham to Emily Katherine Watson.

-Anthony Alfredo Lepore to Tracy Miller Redding.

-William Tucker Adams to Shanda Beth Powell Cotney.

-John Hudson Barber to Rheana Marie Cook.

-Austin Brinton Baxter to Chloe Hannah Gallacher.

-Ryanne Alexandra Young to Conor Quin Curry.

-Christopher Michael McKinley to Morgan Carlee Holcomb.

-Timothy Luke Kelly to Lainey Louise Miller.

-William Page to Valerie Elaine Fanning.

-Haley Jaye Steele to Bridge Ruell Shearer.

-Jerry Dwane Montgomery to Dale Marie Hinson.

-Andrew Kyle Brown to Emily Magen Wood.

-Todd Preston Fittro to Sarah Marjorie Shaner.

-Taylor Dean Peterson to Jillian Elizabeth Musgraves.

-James Francis Saviski to Cailyn Marie McLeod.

-Nicholas Ryan Spence Langford to Emily Linn Odell.

-Brian Andrew Hevlow to Brittany Ann Bucci.

-Travis Jennings Allen to Rachel Cunningham Hunt.

-Dorothy Ticor Hilliard to Jamie Louise Johnson.

-Nicolas Edward Briscoe to Meredith Elease Moore.

-John Mario Manfredi to Crystal Shockley.

Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor's honor roll

Kontane Logistics announces opening of Columbiana facility

Get to know Athlete of the Week Lindsey Cook

Get to know Student of the Week Meghan Hilley

