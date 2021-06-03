Marriages for the week of May 30, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 17-21:
-Justin Robert Odom to Karley Renea Armstrong.
-Lilia Valencia Coria to Crescencio Hernandez Garcia.
-Kelsey Danielle Jones to Randall Shane Gaut.
-Solomon Amartey Ayittah to Grace Annie Chintoh.
-Daniel Ray Michael to Danielle Marie Lavett.
-William Graves Higginbotham to Emily Katherine Watson.
-Anthony Alfredo Lepore to Tracy Miller Redding.
-William Tucker Adams to Shanda Beth Powell Cotney.
-John Hudson Barber to Rheana Marie Cook.
-Austin Brinton Baxter to Chloe Hannah Gallacher.
-Ryanne Alexandra Young to Conor Quin Curry.
-Christopher Michael McKinley to Morgan Carlee Holcomb.
-Timothy Luke Kelly to Lainey Louise Miller.
-William Page to Valerie Elaine Fanning.
-Haley Jaye Steele to Bridge Ruell Shearer.
-Jerry Dwane Montgomery to Dale Marie Hinson.
-Andrew Kyle Brown to Emily Magen Wood.
-Todd Preston Fittro to Sarah Marjorie Shaner.
-Taylor Dean Peterson to Jillian Elizabeth Musgraves.
-James Francis Saviski to Cailyn Marie McLeod.
-Nicholas Ryan Spence Langford to Emily Linn Odell.
-Brian Andrew Hevlow to Brittany Ann Bucci.
-Travis Jennings Allen to Rachel Cunningham Hunt.
-Dorothy Ticor Hilliard to Jamie Louise Johnson.
-Nicolas Edward Briscoe to Meredith Elease Moore.
-John Mario Manfredi to Crystal Shockley.