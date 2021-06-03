Police reports for the week of May 30, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 13-25:

Alabaster

May 17

-Information report from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive.

-Drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person or vehicle from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Drugs/narcotics, two Glock firearms, a wallet and an undisclosed amount of marijuana were confiscated.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.

-Drug trafficking from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics was confiscated.

-Information report from the 1200 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Twelve miscellaneous items valued at $122.94 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $308.38 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Property damage from the 8800 block of Alabama 119. A 2012 Honda Civic sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Grande View Pass. A 2007 Honda Accord valued at $3,000 was damaged.

-Information report from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 500 block of Old Highway 31. A bag of marijuana was confiscated.

May 18

-Receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2007 Nissan Titan was recovered.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Hidden Brook Trace. Merchandise valued at $10 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shalimar Trace.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Camp Branch Road.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $4,000 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Summer Hill Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Saddle Lake Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 block of Independence Court.

-Menacing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

May 19

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of First Street South. Two THC smoking devices, five vials of clear liquid, two syringes and a package of a red/yellow substance were confiscated.

-Firearms license required, drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast. A 410/45 pistol, .22 rifle, shotgun and an undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

-Information report from the 400 block of Savanah Cove.

-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2007 Cadillac Escalade sustained $300 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Info/trespass notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Smokey Road.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest.

May 20

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1000 block of First Street South. An undisclosed amount of heroin, Clonazepam, marijuana and a scale were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sunset Trace.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Saddle Lake Drive.

-Information report from the 2600 block of Tahiti Terrace.

-Found property from the 200 block of Coral Circle. Drugs/narcotics valued at $1,000, a coin collection valued at $10,000, two portable electronic communications devices valued at $500 and two purses/handbags/wallets valued at $50 were recovered.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Vincent Street. $900 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Smokey Road. Property sustained $150 in damages.

-Information report from the 234-mile marker of I-65. A passenger car sustained $250 in damages.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Shelby County 87. A structure sustained $50 in damages.

May 21

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. An Alabama tag was stolen.

May 22

-Information report from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Silver Creek Parkway.

-Information report from the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of First Street North.

May 23

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Hillwood Lane.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of Windsor Court. A 2019 Nissan Sentra sustained $100 in damages.

-Information report from the 800 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

-Harassment from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17.

-DUI-combined substance, drug paraphernalia from Butler Road and Alabama 119. Two pieces of drugs/narcotics equipment were confiscated.

-Information report from the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

May 24

-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Mount Olive Road.

Calera

May 17

-Property damage, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Nottingham Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Menacing from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 23.

May 18

-Attempting to elude from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Dog at large from the 1000 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Sontepe Road.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations from Shelby County 201 at Shelby County 75.

May 19

-Rape first degree-additional information from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 31600 block of U.S. 31.

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1800 block of 20th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, unlawful imprisonment first degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

May 20

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, elder abuse and neglect third degree from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

Helena

May 16

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Shelby County 17.

May 17

-Damaged property from Bowron Road.

-Domestic incident from Aster Place.

May 18

-Probation violation from Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary first degree, theft from residence from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

May 19

-Miscellaneous incident from Pup Run.

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from Bridlewood Drive.

May 20

-Miscellaneous incident from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Amberley Woods.

-Illegally obtaining credit or debit card from the 2600 block of Hawthorne Lake Road.

May 21

-Fraud-identity theft from Amberley Woods Drive.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 58.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.

May 22

-Domestic incident from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.

May 23

-Damage to property from Stonecreek Drive.

May 24

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, illegal possession of prescription drugs, minor in possession of tobacco from Shelby County 17 near Hillsboro Parkway.

Montevallo

May 16

-Information only from Middle Street (bar).

May 17

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Union Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Frigidaire stove and microwave valued at $1,100.

May 18

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

May 19

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was United States currency valued at $76,910.20.

May 20

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was United States currency valued at $5,062.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms from Melton Street (residence/home). Stolen was DPMS AR-15 semi-automatic rifle valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from SR-25 (department store). Stolen was a 3300 PSI pressure washer, 2000 watt generator inverter and 10,000 lb travellor winch valued at $1,930.

May 21

-Dangerous drugs – methamphetamine -possess from AL-25 (highway/street). Confiscated was amphetamines/methamphetamines 1.50 grams valued at $20.

-Dangerous drugs – methamphetamine – sell/distribute and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was heroin 2.5 grams, amphetamines/methamphetamines 16.30 grams, polymer frame 9mm w/no serial number, polymer 80 glock 17 and glock 9mm 10 round magazine w/8 rounds valued at $478.

May 22

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger side mirror valued at $100.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from County Road 223 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from Western Drive (residence/home).

May 24

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Commerce Street at Shelby Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams and a gold grinder with marijuana valued at $10.

-Found property from Ashville Road (government/public building). Found was an APCO credit union debit card valued at $0.

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Middle Street at Valley Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 3.60 grams valued at $20.

May 25

-Assault – harassment from Main Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Hidden Forrest Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $400.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Orr Park (other/unknown.) Confiscated was marijuana 14.10 grams, gold grinder, five homemade pipes, four vapes and two cigar packs valued at $80.

Pelham

May 16

-Robbery from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $300.

May 17

-Theft from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $13,007.

May 19

-Forgery from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2600 Block of North Chandalar Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $400.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

May 20

-Burglary from Grand Reserve Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was tools and a backpack valued at $540.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a bag and cash valued at $851. A car valued at $1.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

May 21

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a monitor valued at $250.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Lost was a passport valued at $0.

Vincent

May 13

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 62.

May 23

-Harassing communications from U.S. 231.