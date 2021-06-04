expand
June 5, 2021

FILE

Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor’s honor roll

By Staff Reports

Published 6:50 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARTIN, Tenn.—The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Wilson G. Lafollette of Chelsea was recognized with honors.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

280 Reporter

