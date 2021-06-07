expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County will host "Big Night on the Farm," on June 26 at Helena Hollow to benefit their organization's efforts. (Contributed)

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:56 am Monday, June 7, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County will host their “Big Night on the Farm” event on June 26 at Helena Hollow.

The event will feature a number of activities serve as a fundraiser for BBBS to further their mission as a nonprofit organization that matches children in local schools with mentors.

“We’re looking forward to a fun night with all of our supporters and friends in the community. Every dollar raised through Big Night on the Farm helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County continue youth mentoring programs in schools throughout the county,” said Mentoring and Development Coordinator Brooke McKinley. “We know that mentoring truly makes a difference in academic success and all around.”

There will be a number of things for guests to do on the farm including food trucks, raffle prizes a mechanical bull, games, a raffle for prizes and more. Tickets for the event include food, drinks and all of these activities.

Guests will also be entertained with live music provided by Cabin Fever. Food will be provided by Chubbfathers, Phat Sammich and Frios Gourmet Pops.

BBBS is hoping that this event will not only help to fund their efforts but to create community connections to help emphasize the importance of this program.

“I’m so excited to come together with the Advisory Board to host Big Night on the Farm,” said Advisory Board President Brandy Hamilton. “We look forward to having our community join us to support such an important mission.”

BBBS has been operating in Shelby County for the past six years. As an organization they partner with high schools in the area to recruit volunteers to match with younger students. The organization said that these types of relationships have shown to reduce drug use, increase a commitment to education and have healthier relationships with friends and family.

The organization partners with Alabaster City Schools, Helena, Chelsea and Calera to promote their efforts.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include food, drinks and access to all of the activities on the farm.

The event will take place at Helena Hollow located at 6017 Highway 17, beginning at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets or to find more information visit Bignightonthefarm.com.

More News

Shelby County Chamber names 5 Small Business of the Year winners

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

All-County boys soccer team released for 2021 season

Jackson Nabors named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Shelby County Chamber names 5 Small Business of the Year winners

Events

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

280 Main Story

All-County boys soccer team released for 2021 season

280 Reporter

Jackson Nabors named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Hall named Shelby County Coach of the Year

Events

Fire on the Water returning July 3 at OMSP

280 Main Story

RaceTrac expects to open Chelsea location in July

280 Reporter

Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor’s honor roll

Columbiana

Kontane Logistics announces opening of Columbiana facility

Class Notes

Get to know Student of the Week Meghan Hilley

Columbiana

Gear up for a musical summer in Columbiana starting June 4

Helena

Helena Market Days sets BBQ cookoff for July 10

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library hosting summer reading program

280 Main Story

Shelby Chamber to present ‘Career Corps’ summer program

Helena

Treats Truck holding chalk art contest

Calera

Calera High parents, supporters organize prom

News

Calera Parks & Recreation using new student-designed logo

280 Main Story

Shelby Chamber hears from state legislators

Columbiana

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

280 Main Story

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Events

‘Cops and Cars’ show to highlight Father’s Day, law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

Gonthier selected as 23rd District Commander for American Legion

280 Main Story

Christian Deaf Fellowship golf tourney set for June 14

Alabaster Main Story

TIS designated an Imagine Nation Beacon School