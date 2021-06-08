expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Deborah Lynne Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 9:07 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Deborah Lynne Smith
Valley Grande

Deborah Lynne Smith, 57, of Valley Grande, passed away Friday, June 4 at Vaughn Regional Baptist Medical Center in Selma.

She was born June 8, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of John Capps and the late Vivian Capps.

She was a customer service representative.

Surviving are her husband, Ricky Joe Smith; daughters, Vivian Marie Coots, Cassandra Deanette (Mason) McBride; father, John Capps; granddaughters, Alyssa Coots, Ayla Coots, Katilyn Goodman; Tori McBride; grandson, TJ Goodman; sister, Sandra (Bill) Boyd; brother, Mike (Carla) Capps; and a host of other family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Capps.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 9 from 10-11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Charlie Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

More News

Top players named to 2021 All-County baseball team

Chelsea’s Ball, Shelby County’s Pennington earn top awards for 2021

Chelsea’s Stallings, Shelby County’s Hamrick share Coach of the Year honors

A slice of art: Sullivan’s Bryant-Denny Stadium cake

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County baseball team

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Ball, Shelby County’s Pennington earn top awards for 2021

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Stallings, Shelby County’s Hamrick share Coach of the Year honors

Alabaster Main Story

A slice of art: Sullivan’s Bryant-Denny Stadium cake

News

PCS BOE says goodbye to Wade, welcomes Plummer in Place 3

Helena

Senior prom to offer fun for ages 55 and up

Helena

Producing Results: Helena Market Days kicks off season

280 Main Story

Shelby County Newspapers Inc. earns 57 APA awards

Helena Main Story

Inspiration Blooms: Helena’s new mural showcases Cahaba Lily

280 Reporter

Shelby County Chamber names 5 Small Business of the Year winners

Events

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

280 Main Story

All-County boys soccer team released for 2021 season

280 Reporter

Jackson Nabors named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Hall named Shelby County Coach of the Year

Events

Fire on the Water returning July 3 at OMSP

280 Main Story

RaceTrac expects to open Chelsea location in July

280 Reporter

Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor’s honor roll

Columbiana

Kontane Logistics announces opening of Columbiana facility

Class Notes

Get to know Student of the Week Meghan Hilley

Columbiana

Gear up for a musical summer in Columbiana starting June 4

Helena

Helena Market Days sets BBQ cookoff for July 10

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library hosting summer reading program

280 Main Story

Shelby Chamber to present ‘Career Corps’ summer program

Helena

Treats Truck holding chalk art contest