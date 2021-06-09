expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

5k and festival benefits animal rescue, school

By Scott Mims

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

COLUMBIANA — A 5k fun run and “Doggie Day Festival” benefitted Sanctuary Animal Rescue of Alabaster as well as Cornerstone Christian School in Columbiana on Saturday, June 5.

The event was held at Cornerstone and not only helped raise money for the nonprofit rescue organization but also gave publicity to the school.

It was the first event of its kind to be held, and organizers are hoping to do more in the near future according to Sanctuary Animal Rescue co-founder Heidi Lynn.

Ruthie is one of the dogs currently available for adoption through Sanctuary. (Contributed)

“A bunch of the sanctuary alumni showed up, so we got to see a lot of the dogs that we had adopted out in the past,” Lynn said. “It was a good time and good fellowship. It’s a nice partnership we have together with the school and the rescue.”

The festival included a 5k run, 1-mile fun walk, dog contests (best costume, best trick, fan favorite), inflatables and vendors. There was also a gift shop and experts on hand to answer questions.

One dog in particular, an older lab named Ruthie, was in attendance Saturday and is one of the rescue dogs for whom Sanctuary is currently seeking a home.

“Not a lot of people look at the senior dogs, so she definitely needs a lot of publicity,” Lynn said. “She was dumped at a shelter because she got old, and that’s the case with a lot of dogs. If we see senior dogs at a shelter, we pull them as fast as we can. That’s a terrible place for dogs like that, and they don’t stand much of a chance at getting adopted.”

Lynn, who has been around shelter animals since a very young age, wants to hold more events like Saturday’s to help bring more opportunities to animals like Ruthie.

She hinted that another festival may be coming in the fall which would hopefully become a regular event.

For more information about Sanctuary Animal Rescue, email sanctuaryanimalrescue08@gmail.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

More News

Local schools have some of state’s, country’s top recruits

5k and festival benefits animal rescue, school

County to have 29 local athletes to compete for North-South All-Star teams

AFD holds push-in ceremony for new Tower 19 truck

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

5k and festival benefits animal rescue, school

280 Main Story

County to have 29 local athletes to compete for North-South All-Star teams

Alabaster Main Story

AFD holds push-in ceremony for new Tower 19 truck

Columbiana

Music on Main enjoys successful start

Community Columnists

Loyacano follows his faith to find ways to serve

Columbiana

Post 131 awards scholarships to SCHS students

Alabaster Main Story

Palmer meets with Congressional Art Competition winner

Montevallo

UM working group studying campus building naming criteria

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County baseball team

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Ball, Shelby County’s Pennington earn top awards for 2021

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Stallings, Shelby County’s Hamrick share Coach of the Year honors

Alabaster Main Story

A slice of art: Sullivan’s Bryant-Denny Stadium cake

News

PCS BOE says goodbye to Wade, welcomes Plummer in Place 3

Helena

Senior prom to offer fun for ages 55 and up

Helena

Producing Results: Helena Market Days kicks off season

280 Main Story

Shelby County Newspapers Inc. earns 57 APA awards

Helena Main Story

Inspiration Blooms: Helena’s new mural showcases Cahaba Lily

280 Reporter

Shelby County Chamber names 5 Small Business of the Year winners

Events

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

280 Main Story

All-County boys soccer team released for 2021 season

280 Reporter

Jackson Nabors named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Hall named Shelby County Coach of the Year

Events

Fire on the Water returning July 3 at OMSP

280 Main Story

RaceTrac expects to open Chelsea location in July