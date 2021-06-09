expand
June 9, 2021

A silver lining summer on the horizon

By Staff Reports

Published 4:46 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

This time two years ago students were just getting out of school and spending more time at home with their parents or friends. Parents were loading up the family car to go on vacation, and preparing for a wide array of events that were promised each summer.

The summer of 2019 was perhaps one of the last times that things really felt normal for the many throughout our counties. Most went into the next year expecting things to be the same, but were eventually faced with a harsh reality of seclusion.

Without dwelling on the past year too much, it was a series of events that no one would want, or choose to deal with again. Luckily, it seems as though we may not have to.

With confidence in safety blooming again, more people are willing to go outside.

Many of Shelby County’s cities are hosting community events and activities that can be attended by anyone. There are music events like Old Town Live in Helena. The Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham has announced a number of upcoming shows, which we saw none of last year. Almost every city’s Parks and Recreation department is offering some kind of programming to keep children busy over the summer.

Beyond Shelby County, one of the biggest traditions that brings out large crowds is Fourth of July celebrations. While many people came together and celebrated unofficially last year, there was none of the usual community flair.

In recent weeks, however, many cities have already announced plans for their annual fireworks displays. Helena is bringing back their Helena Festival, Pelham recently announced the return of their Fire on the Water event and many other cities in the county are preparing plans for their displays.

While protecting the safety of each other is the most important thing we can do as a community, having the opportunity to experience the things that we have come to expect from the summer months carries a special significance.

Every cloud has a silver lining and as a community we are starting to see beyond that cloud. The future is bright and ours for the taking.

