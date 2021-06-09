Land transactions for the week of June 6, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 12-13:

May 12

-Sydney Navarrete Vega to Tiffani Amber Stuart, for $133,000, for Lot 1312 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Arijit De to Arijit De, for $152,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-WTD LLC to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 413 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-Cimber Cheyenne Morris to Madison T. Betts, for $99,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Laurie S. Halvorson to David J. Halvorson, for $741,640, for Lot 302 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Brandon J. Gwinnett, for $206,870, for Lot 225 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Meredith Cobb Smith to Fernando Javier Choto, for $25,000, for Lots 5 and 7 in Thomas Addition to Aldrich.

-Andrew C. Evans to Charles Wilson Evans, for $350,000, for Lot 459 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase III Final Plat.

-Billie J. Nation to Reynaldo F. Escobar Ortega, for $116,500, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Christopher B. Wimbish to Leah Anderson, for $295,000, for Lot 9 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Christian Rex Schaefer, for $521,000, for Lot 18 in Lake Wood Estates.

-SDC AL1 LLC to Aubrey Lee Shaw, for $242,900, for Lot 10 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $93,000, for Lots 167, 168, 169, 170, 171 and 172 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Charles Antonio Jackson, for $254,350, for Lot 15 in Country View Estates Phase 3 Resurvey of Lot 15 and Lot 16.

-Carrie C. Kolb to Heather Knighten, for $469,000, for Lot 2414 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Valerie Caterinicchia to Christopher Wimbish, for $262,500, for Lot 55 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Survey.

-Payton Thomas to Robert A. Morrison, for $280,000, for Lot 14 in Apache Ridge Sector 2 and 3.

-Kimberly K. Eaton to Ian Geoffrey MacQueen, for $185,000, for Lot 6 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Annie Byrd to Erin Lindsey Draper, for $195,000, for Lot 104 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Adrienne S. McCollum to Brad Melerine, for $152,500, for Lot 26 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Martin Alexander Novak to Anthony Joseph Middleton, for $320,000, for Lot 541 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-David K. Williamson to Richard D. Silva, for $380,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Ashley Owens to Drew E. Dixon, for $230,000, for Lot 133 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Gallups Properties LLC to Chelsea Renee Hernandez, for $135,150, for Lot 4 in Whippoorwill Estates.

-Amy Suzanne Brannum Richeson to Christopher Copeland, for $140,000, for Lot 179 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Southpoint Bank, for $368,000, for Lot 22-70 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Southpoint Bank, for $428,000, for Lot 22-126 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 717 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 722 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 730 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Mark Clifford Hellmers, for $426,698, for Lot 492 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Dawn M. Rose to Dolores Janes, for $575,000, for Lot 209 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Heather J. Yeargan, for $296,719, for Lot 7-59 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Morgan Nicole Moore, for $264,390, for Lot 16 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Lynn S. Estes to Nicki Roberson, for $505,000, for Lot 507 in Riverchase Country Club 12th Addition.

-Douglas Grant Wisham to Sam Spiro Nakos, for $675,000, for Lots 19 and 20 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Dina F. Williams to John G. Lovett, for $539,000, for Lot 3 in Potters Resurvey of Millers Subdivision.

-Jordan Wade to Jordan Paul Wade, for $122,333, for Lot 24 in Flagstone Resurvey of Lots 24 and 25.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Taneshia Renae Jackson, for $231,595, for Lot 228 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Steven D. Crews to Antonio Logan, for $227,000, for Lot 3 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Ora Mae Brasher to JBL Holdings LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 38 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Richard R. Fegreus to Derek James Wright, for $217,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Kimberly Ann Staab to Tyler M. Keeley, for $235,000, for Lot 5 in Chaparral 2nd Sector.

-Wendy Wood to Mollie Michel Evans, for $735,000, for Lot 769 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $75,000, for Lot 236 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Dwight Monk, for $333,965, for Lot 14 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Virginia E. Weed to Norman M. Weed, for $850,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Brush Creek Farms.

-Emad Elquza to Benjamin Ryan Taylor, for $321,000, for Lot 1812 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.