June 9, 2021

Marriages for the week of June 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 24-28:

-Wilson Chase Brashier to Kendall Marie Vickery.

-Cathryn Thomas Snow to Jon Pierre Michael Anthony.

-Carda Horton to Joseph Horton.

-Michael Allen Gray to Terry Lynn Ball.

-Mario Soto to Diana Pamela Angel Pineda.

-Jinesh Jatinkumar Modi to Rajvi Harish Modi.

-Jeremy Dwayne Molay to Abigail Christa McMillan.

-Lorraine Horsford to Micah Daniel Ames.

-Iris Tejada Rodriguez Alba to Rodrigo Valle Flores.

-Donald Wayne Horton to Sarah Margaret Stokes.

-Quinterius Tyree Montgomery to Caitlin Michelle White.

-Jessica Marie Barefield to Shawn Anthony Powell.

-Lauren Rich Doss to Patrick Joseph May.

-Suhmeko Suhna Robinson to Timothy Lakendric Cutts.

-Jennifer Sue Brooke to Teresa Ann Hamby.

-Christina Miranda Mclean to Jeffrey Shane Brunk.

-John Aaron Hardy to Amber Michelle Kuykendall.

-Roger Wayne Daly to Charli Renee Furin.

-Kelsey Lee Ellenburg to Zachary Andrew Griffith.

-Haley Victoria Crumpton to Garrett Scott Martin.

-Thomas Michael Stockhausen to Tarsi Anne Woods.

-William Preston Hunt to Robin Nell Hunt.

-Douglas Carlyle Miles to Candace Elizabeth McCloud.

-Brett Joseph Marcum to Donna Kay Knight.

-Braxton Lee Ragland to Leanne Christina Turner.

-Davonte Torrez Chamblin to Ivanna Williams.

-David James Hess to Lizbeth Alejandra Juarez Espinosa.

-Chloe Carolyn Childress to Andrew Dean Ross.

-Taylor Alan Jones to Brandy Leigh Toole.

-Raymond Bishop Moore to Kathleen Elizabeth Sharp.

-Alexander Vazquez to Jennifer Louise Boll.

-Matthew Coles Tapley to Kalyn Elizabeth Chapman.

-Lakendra Sherese Stephen to Charles Deon Conwell.

-Sean Curtis Phillips to Michael Christopher Wright.

-Pricila Romero Quintana to Kevin Alexander Portillo Martinez.

-Brittney Chanel Vileikis to Kyle Matthew Lineberry.

