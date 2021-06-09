expand
June 9, 2021

Police reports for the week of June 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:13 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 20-June 1:

Alabaster

May 24

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Windsor Court. A 2011 Chrysler 200 valued at $4,000 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest. A 2021 Chevy Trailblazer sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $249.86 was stolen.

May 25

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 700 block of Simmsville Road.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Timber Ridge Trace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $195 were stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Silver Creek Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Plaza Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $600 and exhaust pipes valued at $200 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive. U.S. currency totaling $99 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 70 block of Butler Road, Maylene. A city sewage pump was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. Vehicle parts valued at $50 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast.

-Property damage from the 2300 block of Windsor Court. A 2013 Honda CRV was damaged.

-Dog bite from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 2000 block of First Avenue West, Maylene.

May 26

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of King Arthur Place. Checks valued at $1, an iPad valued at $1,400 and a folder valued at $30 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

-Property damage from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. A 2017 Honda Accord rear fender sustained $500 in damages.

-Burglary first degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane. A door valued at $250 was damaged.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 800 block of First Avenue West. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

May 27

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 500 block of Industrial Road. A non-negotiable instrument was recovered.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Nissan Rogue sustained $1,100 in damages.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Simmsville Road.

-Information report from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Cambridge Lane.

-Information report from the 600 block of First Street South. A bag of marijuana was confiscated.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. Cannabis infused gummies, marijuana and a grinder were confiscated.

May 28

-Harassment from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of First Street South.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of Alabama 119. A shed wall was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Big Oak Drive. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Dolphin Court.

-Animal complaint from the 160 block of Kingwood Drive.

-Assault third degree, violation of court order from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Using false ID to purchase alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A forged Tennessee OLN was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Washington Lane.

May 29

-Disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Hillwood Lane.

-Reckless endangerment from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A watercraft valued at $229.99 and accessories valued at $49.99 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Allen Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Roomba valued at $244, Oral B refill valued at $24.97, Yankee Candle valued at $4.94, flashlight valued at $9.97 and BSN 400L FL valued at $27.74 were stolen.

-Information report from the 1500 block of First Street North.

May 30

-DUI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 26. A street sign valued at $500 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of First Street North. Two pool test kits valued at $150 were damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

May 31

-Property damage from the 100 block of Scarlet Oak Drive. A mailbox and post valued at $200 were damaged.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of marijuana first degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Two Glock 43X valued at $600, a Ruger 93 valued at $500, a Taurus firearm, marijuana, a bong and digital scales were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast. A non-negotiable instrument, a Brahmin purse valued at $500, two Coco Chanel products valued at $320 and a negotiable instrument were stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $97.48 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A shirt valued at $28 and shorts valued at $65 were stolen; baggies, a syringe and a metal spoon were confiscated.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Car keys were reported.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Heathersage Road.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, a pipe and grinder were confiscated.

 

Calera

May 20

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, elder abuse and neglect third degree from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Public intoxication, disturbing the peace from the 4900 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

May 21

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 3000 block of Long Branch Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Daventry Trace.

-Drug trafficking from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

May 22

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Agency assist from George Roy Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

May 23

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident, property damage from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.

-Criminal trespass first degree, simple assault from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

May 24

-Supplement from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts)-warrant arrest from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Hindering prosecution second degree, obstructing government operations from the 30 block of Shelby County 107, Montevallo.

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from U.S. 31 and Anglewood Lane.

-Bond revocation from the 30 block of Shelby County 107.

May 25

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 30 block of Shelby County 107.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Timberline Trace.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Display of obscene sticker/sign, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

May 26

-Domestic incident, property damage from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Carrington Lane.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Failure to appear (four counts), property damage from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance -dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

May 27

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 60 block of Milgray Lane.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 232-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Incident from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Bedford Lane.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at U.S. 31.

May 28

-Property damage from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Bond revocation from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 33.

-Shoplifting from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Identity theft from the 1800 block of Second Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Attempting to elude from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.

May 29

-Possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at 10th Street.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 90 block of Bibb Lane, Brent, Alabama.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 84.

-Property damage from the 226-mile marker of I-65 North.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and I-65.

May 30

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 211.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 310.

-Aggravated assault police officer-strong arm from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.

May 31

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 86 and Alabama 25.

-Fugitive from justice arrest warrant from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

June 1

-Failure to appear from the 7200 block of Wyndham Parkway, Helena.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

 

Helena

May 25

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 900 block of Ninth Street South, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Chadwick Drive.

May 26

-Abandoned vehicle from the 900 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Identity theft from Prescott Circle.

-Bail jumping from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Old Town Place.

-Domestic incident from Fox Valley Apartments, Maylene.

-Suicide attempt from O’Connor Court.

May 27

-Public intoxication from Alabama 261 and First Avenue East.

-Harassment from Fox Valley Apartments.

-DUI-alcohol from Spruce Drive.

May 28

-Property damage from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.

-Dog bite from Rowntree Path.

May 29

-Found property from Alabama 261 at Starkey Street.

-DUI-controlled substance from River Crest Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of Amberley Woods Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52 East.

-Domestic incident from the 9300 block of Brook Forest Circle.

May 30

-Welfare check from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.

-Domestic-harassment from Vixen Street.

May 31

-Possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense from an unspecified location in Helena.

June 1

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 and Wyndham Parkway.

 

Montevallo

May 25

-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).

May 27

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Information only from Main Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from Dauphin Street (residence/home). Stolen was a dog valued at $100.

May 28

-Trespass warning from Melton Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Melton Street (residence/home).

May 29

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Pineview Road (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior window valued at $499.

May 30

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

 

Pelham

May 23

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Trail (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox and sign valued at $300.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of King Valley Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.

May 25

-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Lost was a cell phone valued at $400.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Lost was documents valued at $200.

May 26

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Cambrian Ridge Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet valued at $80.

-Identity theft from the 200 Block of Legacy Parc Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

May 27

-Fraud from the 400 Block of Ballantrae Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Recovered vehicle from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Recovered was a license plate valued at $0.

May 28

-Fraud from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $0.

May 29

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local were bottles and beverages valued at $21.75.

