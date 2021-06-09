Sheriff’s reports for the week of June 6, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 13-21:

May 13

-DUI, open container from the 5000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of debit card from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. A wallet and contents including $20 were stolen.

May 14

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. An 8-gallon plastic gas tank valued at $15 and unleaded gasoline valued at $20 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A 2019 Dodge Durango sustained $50 in damages.

-DUI from the 9000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 0-100 block of Cambrian Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Joe White Road, Shelby. A dress and leather dress shoes valued at $35 apiece were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Silver Lane, Alabaster. A living room window was damaged.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road between Old Caldwell Mill Road and Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. A 2018 BMW 320i was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Knollwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea. Plants valued at $119 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A PayPal transaction was made totaling $100.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. A plastic bag containing suspected meth (4 grams) and a pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 2800 block of Sterling Way, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Eagle Mountain Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Beacon Drive, Vandiver.

-Theft of property third degree from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. An HP Latitude 5510 laptop valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A 9-millimeter pistol, 9 rounds and a magazine were recovered.

-Forgery from the 1400 block of Highway 1, Bessemer.

-Incident from the 500 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

May 15

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Pinecliff Circle, Birmingham. A 2007 BMW 650i sustained $2,500 in damages.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 South at Shelby County 11, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $50 in damages.

-Found property from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Six $1 bills and a $5 bill were recovered; two Natural Light beer cans valued at $3, three cigarettes valued at $2 and a vape pen valued at $15 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. A door frame was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Lee Street, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from Shelby County 22 at Falling Rock Falls. A rose gold diamond ring, wallet and contents were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. Two catalytic converters valued at $1,600 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster. A Summer Waves pool valued at $546 was stolen.

May 16

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Columbiana. An Alabama license plate valued at $250 was stolen.

-DUI from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 99, Shelby. A Natural Light beer can was confiscated.

-Criminal trespassing, criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A store security door was damaged.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

May 17

-Lost property from the 700 block of B Triple G Drive, Alabaster. A dealer license plate was reported.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo. Four credit cards and an ID card were recovered.

-Attempted murder, robbery first degree from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A 2007 Nissan Titan and an unknown amount of rare coins were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal trespass first degree, theft of property second degree from the 10 block of Morris Estates, Wilsonville. A total of 30 Clonazepam pills were stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, NSHL, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

-Identity theft from the 2900 block of Kelham Grove Way, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Kelham Grove Way, Birmingham. An Arkansas unemployment claim was forged.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Smokey Road, Maylene.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Stagg Run Trail, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 600 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Grayson Way, Chelsea.

May 18

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham. A MacBook Pro valued at $3,000 and a wallet and contents were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham.

-Incident from Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from the 1800 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Shelby Forest Lane, Chelsea.

May 19

-Rape first degree, sodomy first degree from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. Three articles of clothing were recovered.

-Miscellaneous from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Indian Forest Road, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Walther firearm valued at $650 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea. A Taurus Judge revolver valued at $500, backpack valued at $50, cash in the amount of $400 and Lenovo laptop valued at $500 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 5200 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham. A door and sheetrock walls were damaged.

-Assault from the 100 block of Meadow Green Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 1967 Jaguar XKE, 1980 Fiat Spider convertible and 1984 Chevrolet Camaro were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Grande Vista Way, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Shadywood Circle at Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 47000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A bag containing a green leafy substance (6 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Red Stick Road, Pelham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Space Savers 280, 7023 Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

May 20

-Vehicle accident, leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Trace at Sunny Meadows Lane, Birmingham. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Incident from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. An iPhone 8 was recovered.

-Theft of property second degree from the 6000 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett. A HI-POINT Model C9 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol valued at $160 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

May 21

-Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 at Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana (2.3 grams) and water pipe were confiscated.

-Incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.