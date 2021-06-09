expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

A newly-appointed group will make recommendations on naming criteria for the University of Montevallo’s campus buildings to the Board of Trustees. (File)

UM working group studying campus building naming criteria

By Staff Reports

Published 5:08 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Following consultation with Board of Trustees leadership, University of Montevallo President Dr. John W. Stewart III has appointed 13 Montevallo leaders to a trustee-led working group to review the naming criteria for buildings on the UM campus.

Upon completion of their work, the group will make recommendations to the University’s Board of Trustees.

The working group’s formation comes after the UM Board of Trustees voted in 2020 to remove the names of Comer Hall and Bibb Graves Hall. Both buildings were named after former Alabama governors from the early 1900s who were staunch supporters of segregation and white supremacy.

The following individuals will serve on the working group:

  • -LeRoy Nix (chair of working group); UM Board of Trustees; director of federal government affairs, Southern Company; Bachelor of Science, UM (’03); Juris Doctorate, University of Alabama School of Law
  • -Karen Kelly (vice chair of working group); UM Foundation Board president; retired vice president of corporate benefits from Protective Life Corporation; Bachelor of Science, UM ’80
  • -Tim Lupinacci; UM Board of Trustees; chairman and CEO of Baker Donelson; Bachelor of Arts, UM (’88); Juris Doctorate, Vanderbilt Law School
  • -Libby Queen; UM Board of Trustees; retired Alexander City Board of Education coordinator of programs for exceptional students; Bachelor of Science, UM (’59); Master of Arts, University of Alabama
  • -Brian Hamilton; UM Board of Trustees; CEO of Trillion Communications Corporation; Bachelor of Science, Morehouse College; Bachelor of Science, Georgia Institute of Technology; Juris Doctorate, Birmingham School of Law
  • -Scott Dillard; UM vice president for advancement and external affairs; Bachelor of Science, Western Kentucky University; Master of Business Administration, UM (’17)
  • -Tracey Morant-Adams; UM Foundation Board; Renasant Bank senior executive vice president; Bachelor of Science, UM (’88); Master of Business Administration, Samford University; Ph.D., Alabama State University
  • -Carey Heatherly, UM Archivist and Special Collections librarian and professor of information literacy; Bachelor of Arts, Samford University; Master of Arts, The University of Alabama
  • -Cynthia Todd; UM National Alumni Association president; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama operations manager; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, UM (’88); Master of Arts, Birmingham-Southern College
  • -Anakate Andrasko; UM Student Government Association president; Bachelor of Science, UM (’22)
  • -Emily Gill; 2020-2021 UM Faculty Senate president; UM associate professor of theatre; Bachelor of Arts, Rollins College; Master of Fine Arts, The University of Georgia
  • -Dr. Gregory Samuels; 2020-2022 UM chief diversity officer; UM assistant professor of elementary and secondary education; faculty, UM African American Studies; faculty, UM Peace and Justice Studies; Bachelor of Science, Clarion University of Pennsylvania; Master of Education, University of South Florida; Ph.D., USF
  • -Michael Grainger; retired president and chief operating officer of Ingram Micro Inc.; Bachelor of Science UM (’73)
  • -Administrative liaison: Dr. Kristalyn Lee; UM vice president for administration and liaison to the Board of Trustees; Bachelor of Science; Auburn University; Juris Doctorate, University of Alabama School of Law; Ed.D., University of Alabama.

More News

Loyacano follows his faith to find ways to serve

Post 131 awards scholarships to SCHS students

Palmer meets with Congressional Art Competition winner

UM working group studying campus building naming criteria

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Loyacano follows his faith to find ways to serve

Columbiana

Post 131 awards scholarships to SCHS students

Alabaster Main Story

Palmer meets with Congressional Art Competition winner

Montevallo

UM working group studying campus building naming criteria

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County baseball team

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Ball, Shelby County’s Pennington earn top awards for 2021

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Stallings, Shelby County’s Hamrick share Coach of the Year honors

Alabaster Main Story

A slice of art: Sullivan’s Bryant-Denny Stadium cake

News

PCS BOE says goodbye to Wade, welcomes Plummer in Place 3

Helena

Senior prom to offer fun for ages 55 and up

Helena

Producing Results: Helena Market Days kicks off season

280 Main Story

Shelby County Newspapers Inc. earns 57 APA awards

Helena Main Story

Inspiration Blooms: Helena’s new mural showcases Cahaba Lily

280 Reporter

Shelby County Chamber names 5 Small Business of the Year winners

Events

‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

280 Main Story

All-County boys soccer team released for 2021 season

280 Reporter

Jackson Nabors named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Hall named Shelby County Coach of the Year

Events

Fire on the Water returning July 3 at OMSP

280 Main Story

RaceTrac expects to open Chelsea location in July

280 Reporter

Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor’s honor roll

Columbiana

Kontane Logistics announces opening of Columbiana facility

Class Notes

Get to know Student of the Week Meghan Hilley

Columbiana

Gear up for a musical summer in Columbiana starting June 4