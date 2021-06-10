High school, transfer students invited to UM Preview Days

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo invites prospective students to attend Summer Preview Days on June 18 and July 30, to discover why they belong at Montevallo. Activities for the day begin at the McChesney Student Activity Center at 8:30 a.m. and conclude in the early afternoon.

The Preview Days will give high school and transfer students an up-close, realistic look at everything Montevallo has to offer. The events will offer prospective students and parents a firsthand experience far beyond a standard campus visit.

During Preview Days, prospective students have the opportunity to meet students, professors and admissions counselors prepared to answer questions about the University, the admissions process, financial aid, student housing and academic programs.

We are so excited to welcome students to campus for our first in-person Preview Days since last March,” said UM Director of Admissions Audrey Crawford. “The Admissions team, along with our student tour guides, are eager to preview UM’s beautiful campus to our prospective families.”

To register for one of the Summer Preview Days, visit montevallo.edu/preview-day.

Summer Preview Days schedule

8:30 to 9:30 a.m.- Check-in and browse session begins in the McChesney Student Activity Center

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Life and Housing session

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Academic interest session

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Campus tour led by a Montevallo Maven