June 12, 2021

Ret. Police Chief Jeff Townsend

By Staff Reports

Published 4:09 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Jemison

Ret. Police Chief Jeff Townsend, 78, of Jemison, passed away Thursday, June 10, at his residence in Jemison.

He was born February 16, 1943 in Clanton, son of Mack Townsend and Eloise Maddox.

He was police chief with the Jemison Police Department for 30 years. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan and a Mason for 25 years.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce C. Townsend; daughter, Angela Jean (Johnny Peters) Townsend; granddaughter, Amber Chantel Sansom; granddaughter, Briana Hope Sansom; great-granddaughter, Marissa Chantel Minor; great-grandson, Masen Sean Minor; brother, Mack Elwin (Jean) Townsend; brother, Joe Mark (Judy) Maddox; brother, Billy (Carolyn) Maddox; and brother, Keith (Cheryl) Maddox.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Elwin Townsend, and his mother, Eloise Maddox.

Friends will be received Saturday, June 12 from noon-2 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. William Earl Short officiating. Interment will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens, Jemison.

Serving as pallbearers will be Deputy Chief Mark McMinn, Sergeant Randy Morris, Jr. Sergeant Jeff Manasco, Captain Freeman Ellison, Lieutenant David Bone, and Chief Deputy Gerald Mims.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Fraternal Order of Police Toys for Tots.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at Martinfuneralhomeinc.com.

