expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

James Christopher Taylor is in custody after a police chase ended in Calera with a safe resolution on Saturday, June 12. (File)

Police chase shuts down I-65 in Calera after suspect refuses to exit vehicle

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:19 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Saturday, June 12 in Calera following a pursuit that began in Chilton County.

The vehicle pursuit started in Chilton County around noon near Thorsby, as the suspect fled in and out of traffic into Shelby County.

That is when a spike strip was used by the Calera Police Department to stop the vehicle around mile marker 232 in Calera on the northbound portion of Interstate 65.

The suspect, however, then refused to exit the vehicle according to both the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Calera Police Department and was believed to be armed.

The two departments, along with state troopers and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, worked to resolve the situation and prevent any further catastrophe.

The suspect has since been identified as James Christopher Taylor.

James Christopher Taylor

No gun was found in the vehicle, but marijuana was discovered and he has been charged with attempt to elude, possession of marijuana and reckless endangerment.

He is being held in the Chilton County Jail on bonds totaling $1,500.

With the combined efforts of the different departments, the situation was resolved safely.

The chase and standoff led to major traffic delays on Interstate 65, but as soon as the situation was resolved, law enforcement allowed traffic to resume, which has since eased the congestion.

More News

All-State softball team features 14 local players

Police chase shuts down I-65 in Calera after suspect refuses to exit vehicle

Magnolias Gift Wrapping commemorates opening

Jason Hamlin named next Calera head coach

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Police chase shuts down I-65 in Calera after suspect refuses to exit vehicle

280 Main Story

Magnolias Gift Wrapping commemorates opening

Calera

Jason Hamlin named next Calera head coach

280 Main Story

BOE approves new Chelsea Middle principal, Calera High assistant principal

280 Main Story

Brooks addresses pandemic response, ongoing challenges

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park and Auburn golfer Michael Johnson qualifies for U.S. Open

Helena

DaySol Coffee Lab begins offering interactive roasting experience

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Chicken Fry’d opens doors to customers

Montevallo

High school, transfer students invited to UM Preview Days

280 Main Story

Sheriff’s office investigating COVID-19 vaccine scams

280 Reporter

Flip Side Watersports reopens for the summer

Alabaster Main Story

Calera searching for new football coach after Simpson leaves for Thompson

News

Pelham hears from public on potential housing developments

News

Pelham enters Cahaba Solid Waste Authority to improve trash services

Calera

Camp Unplugged gets kids outdoors for the summer

Alabaster Main Story

5k and festival benefits animal rescue, school

280 Main Story

County to have 29 local athletes to compete for North-South All-Star teams

Alabaster Main Story

AFD holds push-in ceremony for new Tower 19 truck

Columbiana

Music on Main enjoys successful start

Community Columnists

Loyacano follows his faith to find ways to serve

Columbiana

Post 131 awards scholarships to SCHS students

Alabaster Main Story

Palmer meets with Congressional Art Competition winner

Montevallo

UM working group studying campus building naming criteria

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County baseball team