June 15, 2021

Chelsea High School Health Science teacher Andrea Maddox, center, accepts the 2020 Heart of Healthcare award. (Contributed)

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

By Staff Reports

Published 6:42 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County’s leading healthcare professionals will be recognized at The Shelby County Chamber’s seventh annual “Healthcare Professional of the Year” program co-sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square (105 W. College St., Columbiana). Registration is now open at Shelbychamber.org. Registration is required and will close at noon on Monday, June 28.

The Chamber’s Health Services Work Group began seeking nominations in April, to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to our community. Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area was eligible to be nominated.

Nominee’s submitted information about their background, accomplishments, community impact, how they’ve improved the health of their patients and why they choose a career in healthcare. The information received from each nominee was reviewed by three judges and the recipients were chosen.

“Given that Shelby County is consistently ranked as the healthiest county in our state, it’s important to recognize these professionals who play an integral part in making that happen,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “What’s more, recognizing our healthcare heroes—especially during the challenges created by the pandemic – is something we’re honored to do.”

The luncheon program will feature “A Message of Hope” with speakers from Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical.  In addition, all nominees will be recognized. The program will conclude with recipients in the following four categories announced: “Heart of Healthcare,” “Committed to Communities,” “Legacy of Excellence” and “The 2021 Healthcare Professional of the Year.”

The 2021 nominees in alphabetical order are:

  • Devin Davis – Alabama Family Medical
  • Amy Lynn Dispennette, RN – ExpectCare
  • Courtney Dunn, RN – Expect Care
  • Linda Evans, RN – Shelby County Coroner
  • Justin Fogo – Chelsea Family Chiropractic
  • Jennifer Garrett, RN – Alabaster City Schools
  • Luis A. Gonzalez, Gonzalez & Carr, PC
  • Lee Goldenberg – Greystone Chiropractic
  • Hub Harvey, Shelby County EMA
  • J. Andrew Ho – Vision First Eye Center
  • Tracy Jacobs, M.D. – Grandview Medical Center
  • Kelli Kelley, RN – Helena High School, Shelby County Schools
  • Nicholas J. Kentros, Pelham Dental Care
  • Lance Lee – ExpectCare
  • Daniel Listi, CEO – Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical Center
  • Dr Timothy Nettles – Columbiana Dentistry
  • Kelly Page – Chelsea Orthodontics
  • Andrea Pitts, RN – ExpectCare
  • Jamie Reid – Helena Vision Care
  • Carin Rutland, Shelby Baptist Medical Center
  • Bobby F. Shunnarah, DMD – Montevallo Family Dentistry
  • Doug Snider – Snider’s Pharmacy
  • Hanna Stiltner, MSW, LICSW, PIP – Soul Story Therapy
  • Laura Tucker – ExpectCare

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

