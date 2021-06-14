expand
June 15, 2021

A Coffee With the Mayor event was held with Westover Mayor Larry Riggins on Tuesday, June 8. Riggins is pictured with Charlotte Denny, co-owner of Camelot Manor. (Contributed)

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

By Staff Reports

Published 6:47 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WESTOVER — It had been nearly two years since the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce had been able to meet in Westover. On Tuesday, June 8, along with the Westover Business Alliance, a meeting was held with about 40 people in attendance. The event took place at the beautifully renovated Camelot Manor, owned by Gene and Charlotte Denny.

“We are so happy to be back in fellowship with our fellow business owners, chamber members, and many other guests. It’s been a tough past year and we hope to be back on the road to having normal gatherings again.” said Mayor Larry Riggins.

The event started out with a morning prayer given by John Browning and a testimony from Eddie Burchfield. Then after a breakfast feast, the mayor updated everyone on the latest news from Westover. The first topic of discussion was the new red light at the intersection of US Hwy 280 and County Hwy 55. It was approved in September of last year and should be complete by the end of July. He also talked about the newly paved roads and other infrastructure projects.

“The median work for the Pine Mountain Preserve is nearing completion. We are so excited about the growth that will come with this new development. They have plans for 3500 dwellings and several mixed use properties. There will be an area set aside for a future school, hiking trails and parks.” said the Mayor.

Other topics of discussion were annexations of nearby properties, the recently acquired Mt. Tabor Church property to be used as a Community Center, and the possibility of new businesses coming to the area. Everyone really enjoyed being able to meet again and enjoyed the fellowship.

