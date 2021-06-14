expand
June 14, 2021

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:46 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

PELHAM – The Cahaba-Coosa Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a grave marking ceremony on June 5 honoring the life of Carl Quinton Black, a member of the SAR.

Like all members of the SAR, Black was a direct lineal descendant of a Revolutionary War hero. He was also honored for his service to the country in the Navy during and after World War II.

The Pelham-based chapter of the SAR holds ceremonies like this as a way to honor the life of people whose lineage can be traced back to those who helped found the nation. Black’s connection to the American Revolution was through a direct relation to Pvt. Moses Payne, a member of the North Carolina militia.

Brown was interred at Curry Cemetery, located just outside of Jasper in the small community of Curry.

The ceremony featured a presentation of colors by the SAR State Color Guard and a special tribute by the Alabama Society SAR Honor Guard who performed a three-round volley with 18th century style flintlocks.

Special remarks were presented by State Regent Elect for the Daughters of the American Revolution Patrice Donnelly, Alabama SAR President William Kirkland, former President David Jones, Vice President Bill Daniel, Cahaba-Coosa Chapter members and Black’s family members.

SAR Chaplain Bruce Kilgore provided some context to the work that Brown committed to during his lifetime.

These included things like joining the Navy in 1944 during World War II and the journey that took him on with the destroyer escort USS Hissem. Following World War II Brown went on to continue serving in the Navy as an Aerographer’s Mate, 3rd Class, until his discharge date on Nov. 18, 1951.

“He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” said Kilgore. “He was a member of the Cahaba-Coosa Chapter of the Alabama Sons of the American Revolution and inducted in a special presentation with his brother Ben and his nephew Bryan Black. He was a descendant of Pvt. Moses Payne of the North Carolina Militia, who was a volunteer in the Capt. John Ray’s Company.”

The ceremony saw a number of traditions carried out such as the presentation of the colors, recitation of the American’s Creed, retirement of the colors by the Alabama State Color Guard and Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.

All of this fanfare was to celebrate the life of Black and the impact that he had made throughout his long and fruitful life. The SAR dedicated and placed a marker on Brown’s grave.

“I, too, have a message of inspiration for all compatriots and their families that should inspire us now, at this solemn moment, and all through life,” said Kilgore. “This message is from Christ, the Head of the Church, who said: ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he that believeth in me though he were dead, yet shall he live; and whosoever believeth in me shall never die.’”

The Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution are national societies whose members are direct descendants to those who served in the Revolutionary War.

