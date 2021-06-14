expand
June 14, 2021

A new holistic wellness practice called Mosaic Counseling and Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate officially offering its services to the community. (Reporter Photo/Nathan Howell)

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness opens in Helena

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:59 am Monday, June 14, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – A new holistic wellness practice called Mosaic Counseling and Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate officially offering its services to the community.

The practice was founded by Elizabeth Cook and Whitney McDaniel with the goal of creating a space to address the health and wellness of mind, body and spirit.

The practice takes a unique approach by offering counseling, physical wellness and spiritual comfort as services all under the same roof.

Cook previously worked as program director for a drug and alcohol treatment program for women when she met McDaniel who was a private practice licensed professional counselor. Having noticed a lack of support for a holistic approach to these issues, the two teamed up to open this practice.

Cook and McDaniel list that the mission of the practice is to “serve people who are experiencing areas of brokenness in their lives by accompanying them on a journey of mind, body and spirit wellness by offering a compassionated approach to counseling, healing and wholeness.”

The office offers treatment for the mind through counseling, coaching and consulting services. The team at Mosaic uses these services as a way to address a variety of concerns.

Mosaic offers naturopathic medicine which focuses on natural remedies as opposed to traditional medicine. The facility also teaches yoga and movement and breath work as a way to address the physical health of clients.

To address the spirit, Mosaic has a unique focus on discipleship as a service to clients. The practice offers resources, groups and workshops that they say will help people mature spiritually. Cook has earned credentials in biblical counseling which allows her to be more informed on this topic.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11 the studio was welcomed by the Helena Business Association, Helena Mayor Brian Puckett, City Council President Alice Lobell, the Helena Belles and members of the community.

“Congratulations on behalf of myself and the city of Helena and the city council,” Puckett said. “Welcome to Helena and we look forward to seeing much success from you.”

Cook said that she was excited to be in the city and looked forward to the services that her office could provide to the community.

“We are excited to be here in Helena to offer our wellness services to the city. We look forward to serving you,” Cook said.

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness is loacted at 4035 Helena Rd. in Old Town Helena. More information can be found by visiting Mosaicwellnessllc.com.

