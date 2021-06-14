Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Want to stay more connected to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office? There is an app for that.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has an application for smartphones, and it is available now for download. The app will allow citizens to access and share information from the palm of their hand.

“I am excited to announce the availability of our app. The app serves as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Shelby County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” Sheriff John Samaniego said. “It will offer our agency another way to alert, inform, and better serve our citizens.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features including:

Submit a tip

Divisions

Contact Us

Jail/Inmate Info

Sex offenders mapping

Instant push notifications

Breaking news & alerts

Shelby County’s most wanted

Social media

More!

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Shelby County Sheriff AL” to download the app.

You can also view the informational video below on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/BWVZS8S8Cfg