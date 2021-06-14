expand
Ad Spot

June 15, 2021

The Shelby County Sherriff’s Office has launched a smartphone app to help residents stay in the know. (Contributed)

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:05 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Want to stay more connected to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office? There is an app for that.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has an application for smartphones, and it is available now for download. The app will allow citizens to access and share information from the palm of their hand.

“I am excited to announce the availability of our app. The app serves as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Shelby County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” Sheriff John Samaniego said. “It will offer our agency another way to alert, inform, and better serve our citizens.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features including:

  • Submit a tip
  • Divisions
  • Contact Us
  • Jail/Inmate Info
  • Sex offenders mapping
  • Instant push notifications
  • Breaking news & alerts
  • Shelby County’s most wanted
  • Social media
  • More!

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Shelby County Sheriff AL” to download the app.

You can also view the informational video below on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/BWVZS8S8Cfg

More News

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Widra, Thompson’s Williams named Players of the Year

Alabaster Main Story

Helena’s Lowery, Thompson’s Todd share softball Coach of Year honor

Helena

Guests take Holy Hike to see Cahaba Lily

Business

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness opens in Helena

Business

New chiropractic office opens in Helena

Calera

Police chase shuts down I-65 in Calera after suspect refuses to exit vehicle

280 Main Story

Magnolias Gift Wrapping commemorates opening

Calera

Jason Hamlin named next Calera head coach

280 Main Story

BOE approves new Chelsea Middle principal, Calera High assistant principal

280 Main Story

Brooks addresses pandemic response, ongoing challenges

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park and Auburn golfer Michael Johnson qualifies for U.S. Open

Helena

DaySol Coffee Lab begins offering interactive roasting experience

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Chicken Fry’d opens doors to customers

Montevallo

High school, transfer students invited to UM Preview Days

280 Main Story

Sheriff’s office investigating COVID-19 vaccine scams

280 Reporter

Flip Side Watersports reopens for the summer