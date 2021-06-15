expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

The city of Alabaster will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display event on July 2. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will celebrate Independence Day with a celebration including a fireworks show on Friday, July 2.

For the second year in a row, the fireworks display will take place at Thompson High School and is set to begin around 9 p.m., according to Community Programs Manger Morgan Lawley.

Prior to 2020, the display was typically held on the east side of Alabama 119, however the display was moved to the high school for a number of benefits including providing a central location for visitors to come and observe the show.

A new addition to the event this year will be the inclusion of food trucks. Lawley said that the city wanted to create an event where residents could hang out and enjoy themselves before watching the fireworks.

“This is a great opportunity to combine our Fourth of July celebration with your standard community event,” Lawley said. “It will be a great opportunity to get the public out together for the first time in a while.”

Food trucks currently scheduled to be present at the event include Chubbfathers, Eatabilities, Dixieland Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice and Pazzo Pizza.

Other offerings from the event include axe throwing at the Big Axe Hangout Truck, the Coca Cola Music Truck and bounce houses for children at the show.

Due to fireworks safety protocols, the Warrior Parkway entrance and exit from Thompson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 30 minutes after the show is over. Guests who arrive later than 8 p.m. should access THS from Kent Dairy Road.

Viewing areas for the event include all parking areas around the school and the open meadow areas. Parking on state and county roads will be prohibited during the show.

For more information visit Cityofalabaster.com/379/Fireworks-Show-July.

More News

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award

Calera

No one hurt as car crashes into South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking ceremony

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Widra, Thompson’s Williams named Players of the Year