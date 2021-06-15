expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Ronald “Sonny” Cole

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Ronald “Sonny” Cole
Chelsea

Ronald “Sonny” Cole, age 81, of Chelsea, passed away Monday, June 14.

The visitation will be from 10- 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Scott Cole is officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Cole is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Cole; “Gaggy” Roden; siblings, Paul Lee Cole (Mary), James Thomas Cole (Martha), Donald Cole (Janette), Vera Watley (Robert); and granddaughter, Dannie Garrison.

He is survived by his kids, Pam Wallace (William), Paula McAnnally (Kenny), Thomas Rhoden (Cynthia); grandkids, Steven Wallace (Heather), Stacey Kilgore (Anthony), Ronnie Rhoden, Pat Garrison, Carl Garrison; and sister, Viola Stoner (Bill).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award

Calera

No one hurt as car crashes into South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking ceremony

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021