expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

A local teacher received funding through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative. (File)

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

By Staff Reports

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, SONIC Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including teacher Lauren Davis of Helena Intermediate School, who received a combined donation of $159.

On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose. Davis received funding for the project “Our New Technology Needs a Place to Live!”

“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “We express our gratitude to these teachers, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With SONIC’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year.”

Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Helena community in need of support.

More News

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award

Calera

No one hurt as car crashes into South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking ceremony

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021