expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

UM’s MBA program will now have more flexibility thanks to new online options. (Contributed/University of Montevallo)

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

By Staff Reports

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In an effort to meet the needs of its students and their busy schedules, the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business is adding a new course option providing MBA students greater flexibility in pursuing their degree.

The Stephens College of Business’ MBA program will continue with its successful in-person class offering that allows students to join the class at its Pelham location or in real-time online on Zoom. The new online-only MBA class schedule starting this fall semester allows busy professionals an additional option to support their student experience.

“This is an especially valuable option for busy working professionals who travel for their work or students who live out-of-state who have to deal with time zone conflicts,” said UM MBA program Director Dr. Gary Johnson.

Students have the flexibility to choose any combination of in-person or virtual attendance for their MBA courses – in real-time or on their schedule – for their courses.

Students also have the option of completing their MBA in as little as one year on a full-time schedule or two years if attending on a part-time plan.

Montevallo is one of the few MBA programs in the nation to offer this level of flexibility to its students.

To learn more about Montevallo’s MBA program, visit Montevallo.edu/mba21.

More News

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award

Calera

No one hurt as car crashes into South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking ceremony

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021