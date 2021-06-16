expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Montevallo Farmers Market gets patriotic on Flag Day

By Scott Mims

Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO — There’s nothing like heading out to the local farmers market and browsing through all the colorful fruits, vegetables and baked goods to help kick off the summer.

On Monday, June 14, which was Flag Day, the Montevallo Farmers Market became even more colorful as Uncle Sam from the American Village stopped by to pass out American Flags to market goers.

The market, which runs from the first Monday in June to the third Monday in August, is currently in its 11th year, said Montevallo Chamber Executive Director Adele Nelson.

“This year, everybody’s OK with getting out and wants to come out and enjoy seeing people and get fresh produce and baked goods,” Nelson said. “The farmers market is just as much you having access to fresh plants, vegetables, fruits and baked goods as the community. You get out in the community and see people that you haven’t seen in a while and catch up with people, so it’s a great community event.”

Most of the market’s growers are from Chilton County, but some are also from Shelby, Bibb and Autauga counties. The Montevallo Farmers Market typically features between 14 and 20 vendors.

“Everything is coming in OK,” Nelson said. “We had a freeze late, so things are coming in a little bit later. So we don’t have any corn yet, we don’t have any okra yet. Those are things that haven’t made it. And then of course the strawberries, this may be the last time for strawberries because they came in early.”

Uncle Sam participated in Red, White and Blue Days at the nearby American Village and decided to stop by the market to wish everybody a happy Flag Day and take photos with guests.

“It’s the only day that’s set aside specifically to honor Old Glory, the United States Flag, and it’s an important day because it’s the red, white and blue, and we all need to respect and honor our Flag and the men and women that raise these crops out of the ground and under the ground to make it possible for us to eat, till the Earth and sweat and here we have food we can enjoy because of them being here,” he said. “The American Village is helping preserve our freedoms and liberty and safeguard what we cherish as Americans, so I’m just proud to be here on Flag Day, and it’s been a wonderful day for me because I’ve seen so many people that I’ve never met before over my past 200 years of living in this great country.”

The Montevallo Farmers Market is open June through August, Mondays from 3-6 p.m. and is set up behind Montevallo First Baptist Church. For more information, visit the official page at Facebook.com/montevallofarmersmarket/.

Nelson thanks the market’s sponsors, which are: Alfa – Shawn Payne,

Health Services, Inc.- Montevallo Family Health Center, the University of Montevallo, Montevallo First Baptist Church and The Type Shop.

More News

Red Cross: Blood shortage ‘becoming a little scary’

Shelby Humane clinic to offer drive-thru vaccine, microchipping

Former Helena standout Justin Stuckey to compete in Olympic Trials

Montevallo Farmers Market gets patriotic on Flag Day

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Red Cross: Blood shortage ‘becoming a little scary’

280 Main Story

Shelby Humane clinic to offer drive-thru vaccine, microchipping

Helena

Former Helena standout Justin Stuckey to compete in Olympic Trials

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market gets patriotic on Flag Day

Helena

Old Town Live returns with ‘Mo-N-Grass’ event

Calera

Calera PD open house reaches out to special needs individuals

Lifestyles

Community health fair promotes positivity on Father’s Day

280 Reporter

Improvements along State Park Road clear out parts of ‘tree tunnel’

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers to open in Bryant Denny Stadium

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award