Montevallo Farmers Market gets patriotic on Flag Day

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO — There’s nothing like heading out to the local farmers market and browsing through all the colorful fruits, vegetables and baked goods to help kick off the summer.

On Monday, June 14, which was Flag Day, the Montevallo Farmers Market became even more colorful as Uncle Sam from the American Village stopped by to pass out American Flags to market goers.

The market, which runs from the first Monday in June to the third Monday in August, is currently in its 11th year, said Montevallo Chamber Executive Director Adele Nelson.

“This year, everybody’s OK with getting out and wants to come out and enjoy seeing people and get fresh produce and baked goods,” Nelson said. “The farmers market is just as much you having access to fresh plants, vegetables, fruits and baked goods as the community. You get out in the community and see people that you haven’t seen in a while and catch up with people, so it’s a great community event.”

Most of the market’s growers are from Chilton County, but some are also from Shelby, Bibb and Autauga counties. The Montevallo Farmers Market typically features between 14 and 20 vendors.

“Everything is coming in OK,” Nelson said. “We had a freeze late, so things are coming in a little bit later. So we don’t have any corn yet, we don’t have any okra yet. Those are things that haven’t made it. And then of course the strawberries, this may be the last time for strawberries because they came in early.”

Uncle Sam participated in Red, White and Blue Days at the nearby American Village and decided to stop by the market to wish everybody a happy Flag Day and take photos with guests.

“It’s the only day that’s set aside specifically to honor Old Glory, the United States Flag, and it’s an important day because it’s the red, white and blue, and we all need to respect and honor our Flag and the men and women that raise these crops out of the ground and under the ground to make it possible for us to eat, till the Earth and sweat and here we have food we can enjoy because of them being here,” he said. “The American Village is helping preserve our freedoms and liberty and safeguard what we cherish as Americans, so I’m just proud to be here on Flag Day, and it’s been a wonderful day for me because I’ve seen so many people that I’ve never met before over my past 200 years of living in this great country.”

The Montevallo Farmers Market is open June through August, Mondays from 3-6 p.m. and is set up behind Montevallo First Baptist Church. For more information, visit the official page at Facebook.com/montevallofarmersmarket/.

Nelson thanks the market’s sponsors, which are: Alfa – Shawn Payne,

Health Services, Inc.- Montevallo Family Health Center, the University of Montevallo, Montevallo First Baptist Church and The Type Shop.