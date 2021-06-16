expand
June 16, 2021

Old Town Live returns with 'Mo-N-Grass' event

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Though it was originally scheduled for May, Helena’s Old Town Live concert series returned to the Helena Amphitheater on June 12 offering a day packed with entertainment in the heart of the city.

The HOTboard, Helena Old Town board, has been preparing themed events each month to encourage residents of the city to get out and enjoy the park, businesses and food that the area has to offer.

This month’s theme was “Mo-n-Grass,” which shined a spotlight on Motown and bluegrass music.

Residents in Helena had an opportunity to be out all day on Saturday as the Helena Market Days ran up until noon and Old Town Live began shortly after at 1 p.m.According to City Councilmember and HOTboard Liaison Laura Joseph, the event was a success and saw a great turnout all throughout the duration of the day.

“It was a great event,” said Joseph. “We had a really wonderful turnout, I thought. Considering the rain and everything that happened it still went over well. I have got to say that our HOTboard is awesome too. When the rain started coming down they moved into action and brought out tents for people to congregate under.”

The musical artists featured at the event included II Da Max, a Motown group, and the bluegrass band Mountain Grass Unit. The bands kept the party going despite the bursts of rain.

“I had a really wonderful time just on my own,” Joseph said. “When that Motown group got up to play I had to get out and start dancing. The Mountain Grass Unit were all younger guys, but they were absolutely amazing. It was so cool to watch them and experience their bluegrass take on music. They took a lot of familiar favorites and transformed them with a bluegrass flair.”

Joseph said that this second event was truly a great showing for the city and the area.

“One of the biggest winners out of this were those who came to explore what is possible in Old Town Helena,” she explained. “This was the first event we had after the market days, which I think really helped get people out. It was designed to appeal to a diverse group of people, and they all seemed to enjoy it.”

Coming up, the HOTboard is planning an event focused on families with kids. It will feature Rock and Roll Playhouse, which adapts The Beatles’ music for children and includes things like streamer wands, parachutes, dancing and more.

The kid-themed event is tentatively set for July 17, and more information will follow from the HOTboard as it is prepared.

