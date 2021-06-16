expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

The Alabama 25 bridge over Waxahatchee Creek just outside Columbiana was first opened to traffic in 1928. A project to replace the bridge is slated to begin this fall. (Reporter photo/Scott Mims)

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

By Scott Mims

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

The bridge over Waxahatchee Creek on the portion of Alabama 25 that connects Columbiana and Calera will be replaced this fall, the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced.

The $2 million project is being done through the department’s ATRIP 2 (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement-II) Program and will take approximately 18 months to complete, according to Linda Crockett, public information officer for ALDOT’s East Central Region.

The bridge is located just outside Columbiana corporate limits on the aforementioned route.

“The bridge has been in service beyond its expected service life,” Crockett said. “It was constructed and opened to traffic in 1928. We will replace the existing bridge over Waxahatchee Creek and make improvements to the roadway approaches to the bridge for the safety of the traveling public. Guardrail will be constructed on the approaches and barrier rail will be installed on the bridge.”

According to a past report, the ATRIP II funds for the project will be limited to about $1,580,650, while county funds will be limited to about $419,349.

ALDOT could not confirm a more specific start date for the project, other than to say it would begin “tentatively in late 2021.”

During bridge construction, the affected portion of Alabama 25 will be closed to thru traffic and detoured to Alabama 70, the other major thoroughfare connecting Columbiana and Calera, for the safety of workers and the traveling public.

Travelers headed south on 25 will be detoured to Alabama 70 in Columbiana, then to Shelby County 42, which reconnects with Alabama 25 within Calera city limits. Meanwhile, travelers headed north on 25 will be detoured first to Shelby County 42, then to Alabama 70, according to an ALDOT press release.

More News

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021

Columbiana

Little Texas to headline 35th Liberty Day on June 25-26

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council approves study to consider forming its own school system

280 Main Story

Cahaba River Bridge construction may cause traffic delays

Helena

SONIC donates to Helena teacher through Limeades for Learning

Montevallo

University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

News

Pelham Public Library offers technology-themed classes

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

280 Main Story

Annabelle Widra earns state’s Miss Softball award, All-American nod

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 swears in new leadership, plots new projects

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster working to improve Kent Dairy Road, County Road 17 intersection

280 Main Story

Haley Duca becomes first Chelsea athlete to win Gatorade Player of the Year award

Community Columnists

A call from the right-wrong number

280 Reporter

Indian Springs’ Jackson Nabors takes home boys Gatorade Player of the Year award

Calera

No one hurt as car crashes into South Shelby Baptist Learning Center in Calera

280 Main Story

4-H Center completes $8.4M expansion project

280 Main Story

Opening ceremony planned for Jeff State Welding Center

280 Main Story

Chamber, WBA host Westover Coffee with the Mayor

280 Main Story

Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

280 Main Story

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

News

Local SAR honors late member with grave marking ceremony

280 Main Story

New county services building making progress

280 Main Story

Softball’s stars: All-County team honors top players from 2021