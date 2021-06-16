Shelby Humane clinic to offer drive-thru vaccine, microchipping

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY—The Shelby Humane Society will host a drive-thru vaccine and microchipping clinic on Saturday, June 19.

The clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, and will be offering vaccination and microchipping services for both dog and cat owners.

The service includes vaccinations for rabies and bordetella. For dogs specifically, Shelby Humane offers a 4-in-1 vaccine for Distemper, Adenovirus2, Parvovirus and Parainfluenza.

Vaccination costs will range between $5-20, depending on the number of vaccinations required, while microchipping will be free. Tree Davidson, the Society’s director of development, said the pop-up clinic event was created as an affordable vaccination option for pet owners.

“For all of those vaccinations, that’s an extremely good price, and we provide these services to the community to help animals stay healthy, and It’s really to help people who might not be able to afford regular shots for their dogs and cats and ensure their pets’ vaccines remain up to date,” Davidson said.

Microchipping has been especially growing in popularity according to Davidson, and said that the free service can help track pets if they become lost or stolen.

“If they have a microchip, there’s a great chance we’ll be able to reunite them with their owner. It prevents so many animals from coming to the shelter, and instead we’re able to use that technology to find their family,” she said.

In fact, Davidson said that microchips helped several pets reunite with their owners following the March 25-26 tornadoes that occurred earlier this year.

Dogs and cats of any size are welcomed at the event, but the animal must remain on a leash or in a pet carrier at all times.

Anyone with questions may call the Shelby Humane Society at 205-669-3916.