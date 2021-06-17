Arrest reports for the week of June 13, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 1-7:

Alabaster

June 2

-Bryan Davis Royalty, 43, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Seth Anthony Livingston, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Brittany Nicole Jones, 33, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Kelton D. Hannah, 48, of Toney, Alabama, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 3

-Michael Brandon Bailey, 42, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

June 4

-Francisco Valdes Monroy, 38, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Emma Jean Acoff, 50, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Brandy Danielle Williams, 43, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

-Aleea Monicque Westbrook, 29, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

June 5

-Nyasha Shavon Dukes, 24, of Brent, alias writ of arrest.

-Aracelis Sierra, 39, of Montevallo, public intoxication.

June 6

-Armando Canul Tamay, 30, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Miguel Angel-Ramirez Arzola, 29, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.

-Carman Michelle Allison, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Anthony Jerome Robinson, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

June 7

-Dayshawn Emmanuel Moore, 27, of Fairfield, carrying a concealed weapon.

-Bianca Dekeatria Pearson, 26, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Casey Dwight Smith, 24, of Childersburg, domestic violence third degree.

Calera

June 1

-Christopher William Stout, 39, of Chelsea, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Katrina Marie Battle, 38, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Brianna Nicole Todd, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 37, of Calera, menacing-intimidation (voice).

-Carmelo Gaspare Cardella, 49, of Chelsea, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, public intoxication.

-Jasper Lyn White, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.

June 2

-Justin Leo Marquell Walker, 33, of Wetumpka, failure to appear.

-Patrick James Bradley, 38, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

June 3

-Rogelio Indaleco Rodriguez, 25, of Crossville, Alabama, court commitment order.

-Stacey Dale Watson, 48, of Clanton, failure to appear.

Columbiana

May 2

-Devin Tyler Wooley, 22, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

May 3

-Emily Renee Roberson, 20, criminal trespass third degree.

May 5

-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 24, residence-force.

May 8

-Allen Dwight Horton, 23, aggravated assault.

May 10

-Allen Dwight Horton, 23, attempted murder of law enforcement officer.

-Laura Thomas Dean, 38, failure to appear.

May 13

-Dakota Michelle Coleman, 28, failure to appear.

May 14

-N’guema Aloua Mintsa Adiaba, 20, criminal trespassing first degree.

-Lauri Horton Harper, 53, DUI-controlled substance.

May 15

-Andrew Jeffrey Glass, 27, trespassing.

May 19

-Natasha Marie Davis, 40, failure to appear (three counts).

May 20

-Morris Lawton Ward, 46, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Michael Lawton Ward, 22, criminal trespassing third degree.

May 26

-Thomas Lebron Bryant, 36, methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property.

-Tara Kelley Dill, 30, methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana.

May 29

-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 42, failure to appear.

-Sheila Darlene Fleming Davis, 60, failure to appear (three counts).

Helena

June 3

-Stephen Paul Daniels, 44, failure to appear.

June 4

-Brandon Jamal Hooks, 23, failure to appear/comply/pay.

June 7

-Jeremy Glenn Orton, 41, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Kyle Morgan, 30, DUI-alcohol, carrying a pistol unlawfully, governmental operations.

Montevallo

May 30

-Rene Mendoza Vega, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 31

-Loren Danielle Merritte-Web, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Samatha Jean Olguin, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 1

-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 26, of Montevallo, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.

-Michael Dwayne Pierce, 43, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

June 5

-Ariana Laura Murray, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

May 30

-Brandon Foster, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (harassment).

-Tieronsla Nunn, 42, of Tuscaloosa, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

May 31

-Bruce Smith, 44, of Jemison, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

June 1

-Abdullah Dahwan, 35, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Corey Reynolds, 41, of Fultondale, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

June 2

-Timothy Roper, 61, of Verbena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess.

June 3

-Michael Bailey, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Demonica Robinson, 30, of Hoover, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

June 4

-Karac Turner, 39, of Chelsea, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

June 5

-Christine Rizzo, 45, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.