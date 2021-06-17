Arrest reports for the week of June 13, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 1-7:
Alabaster
June 2
-Bryan Davis Royalty, 43, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Seth Anthony Livingston, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Brittany Nicole Jones, 33, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
-Kelton D. Hannah, 48, of Toney, Alabama, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 3
-Michael Brandon Bailey, 42, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
June 4
-Francisco Valdes Monroy, 38, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Emma Jean Acoff, 50, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Brandy Danielle Williams, 43, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.
-Aleea Monicque Westbrook, 29, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.
June 5
-Nyasha Shavon Dukes, 24, of Brent, alias writ of arrest.
-Aracelis Sierra, 39, of Montevallo, public intoxication.
June 6
-Armando Canul Tamay, 30, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Miguel Angel-Ramirez Arzola, 29, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.
-Carman Michelle Allison, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.
-Anthony Jerome Robinson, 45, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
June 7
-Dayshawn Emmanuel Moore, 27, of Fairfield, carrying a concealed weapon.
-Bianca Dekeatria Pearson, 26, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Casey Dwight Smith, 24, of Childersburg, domestic violence third degree.
Calera
June 1
-Christopher William Stout, 39, of Chelsea, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Katrina Marie Battle, 38, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Brianna Nicole Todd, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 37, of Calera, menacing-intimidation (voice).
-Carmelo Gaspare Cardella, 49, of Chelsea, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, public intoxication.
-Jasper Lyn White, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.
June 2
-Justin Leo Marquell Walker, 33, of Wetumpka, failure to appear.
-Patrick James Bradley, 38, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
June 3
-Rogelio Indaleco Rodriguez, 25, of Crossville, Alabama, court commitment order.
-Stacey Dale Watson, 48, of Clanton, failure to appear.
Columbiana
May 2
-Devin Tyler Wooley, 22, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
May 3
-Emily Renee Roberson, 20, criminal trespass third degree.
May 5
-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 24, residence-force.
May 8
-Allen Dwight Horton, 23, aggravated assault.
May 10
-Allen Dwight Horton, 23, attempted murder of law enforcement officer.
-Laura Thomas Dean, 38, failure to appear.
May 13
-Dakota Michelle Coleman, 28, failure to appear.
May 14
-N’guema Aloua Mintsa Adiaba, 20, criminal trespassing first degree.
-Lauri Horton Harper, 53, DUI-controlled substance.
May 15
-Andrew Jeffrey Glass, 27, trespassing.
May 19
-Natasha Marie Davis, 40, failure to appear (three counts).
May 20
-Morris Lawton Ward, 46, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Michael Lawton Ward, 22, criminal trespassing third degree.
May 26
-Thomas Lebron Bryant, 36, methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property.
-Tara Kelley Dill, 30, methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana.
May 29
-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 42, failure to appear.
-Sheila Darlene Fleming Davis, 60, failure to appear (three counts).
Helena
June 3
-Stephen Paul Daniels, 44, failure to appear.
June 4
-Brandon Jamal Hooks, 23, failure to appear/comply/pay.
June 7
-Jeremy Glenn Orton, 41, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Kyle Morgan, 30, DUI-alcohol, carrying a pistol unlawfully, governmental operations.
Montevallo
May 30
-Rene Mendoza Vega, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
May 31
-Loren Danielle Merritte-Web, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Samatha Jean Olguin, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 1
-Jared Lecarte Gaddis, 26, of Montevallo, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.
-Michael Dwayne Pierce, 43, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
June 5
-Ariana Laura Murray, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
May 30
-Brandon Foster, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (harassment).
-Tieronsla Nunn, 42, of Tuscaloosa, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
May 31
-Bruce Smith, 44, of Jemison, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
June 1
-Abdullah Dahwan, 35, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Corey Reynolds, 41, of Fultondale, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
June 2
-Timothy Roper, 61, of Verbena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess.
June 3
-Michael Bailey, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Demonica Robinson, 30, of Hoover, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
June 4
-Karac Turner, 39, of Chelsea, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
June 5
-Christine Rizzo, 45, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.