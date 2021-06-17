expand
June 17, 2021

Calera Main Street has been recognized nationally as an affiliate program for 2021. (File)

Calera Main Street recognized as national affiliate

By Staff Reports

Published 11:47 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Calera Main Street has been designated as an affiliate Main Street program.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of Main Street America. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities.”

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

Calera Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Alabama, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.

Calera was designated as a Main Street community in late 2019. In spite of the pandemic that dominated 2020, Calera Main Street still opened six new businesses, had over $2 million invested downtown in public and private dollars as well as nearly 3,000 volunteer hours served to revitalize the historic district.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation from national. It means we are on track and doing all the right things to propel our organization,” Executive Director Jackie Batson said. “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and very much look forward to what we can do now that we can get together publicly again and work as a community to redevelop and better our hometown.”

Calera Main Street recognized as national affiliate

