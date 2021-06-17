expand
June 17, 2021

Police reports for the week of June 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:27 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 1-7:

Alabaster

June 1

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. A Ryobi lawnmower valued at $100, cordless push lawnmower valued at $130 and Ryobi trimmer valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 260 block of Smokey Road. An open trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $1,253.50 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information report from the 2600 block of Tahiti Terrace.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Thompson Road. Two catalytic converters valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $166.69 were stolen.

-Information report from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Trail.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A gate arm valued at $500 was damaged.

-Found property from Sixth Avenue Southwest. An Alabama license plate was recovered.

June 2

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Marijuana (50 grams) and three pieces of drugs/narcotics equipment were confiscated.

-Property damage from First Avenue West at Thompson Road. A street sign valued at $150 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Wynlake Lane.

-Harassment from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Lake Forest Way. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and equipment was confiscated.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Butler Road and Tall Timber Road. Methamphetamine in a plastic container (0.7 gram) and glass methamphetamine with residue were confiscated.

June 3

-Information report from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. A TV cable box valued at $100 was stolen, and an air conditioner valued at $300 was damaged.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of Simmsville Road. A Champion Generator valued at $900 was stolen.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet and content including various cards were reported.

-Harassment, harassing communications from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North.

June 4

-Information report from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest. A purse/wallet, assorted debit cards, $300 in assorted currency and an Alabama driver’s license were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $43.32 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Identity theft from the 10 block of Wooten Road.

-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $38.91 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $290.27 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Jefferson Lane.

-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65 South. A 2014 Toyota Camry sustained $300 in damages.

June 5

-Conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Two fake prescriptions were confiscated.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Criminal trespass first degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 100 block of Berryhill Drive. Miscellaneous property sustained $5,500 in damages.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 6

-Property damage from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace. A mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Trespassing notice from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 200 block of Corporate Woods Drive. A 2018 Hyundai Accent sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 900 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of King James Drive.

-Information report from the 600 block of Navajo Trace.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 block of Park Village Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Wynlake Way.

-Property damage from the 235-mile marker of I-65. A 2018 Dodge Challenger sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

June 7

-Carrying a concealed weapon from the 700 block of First Street North. A Springfield firearm was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree from U.S. 31 at Second Place Northwest.

 

Calera

June 1

-Warrant arrest from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Runaway from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Plateau Road.

-Menacing-intimidation-voice (knife) from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Camden Cove.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

June 2

-Incident from the 100 block of Waterford Highland Trace.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1100 block of Riviera Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3200 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine from Alabama 25 and Alabama 155.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Shelby Cou

June 3

-Recovered property-firearms from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 95.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

June 4

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

 

Columbiana

May 1

-Trespassing from the 100 block of Collins Street.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Coby Lane.

May 2

-Drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest from the 300 block of West College Street.

May 3

-Fraud from the 100 block of Meyer Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Briarwood Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree, attempting to elude from Briarwood Apartments.

May 4

-Dog bite from the 100 block of Pitts Drive.

May 7

-Theft of property from Town Creek Apartments.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Alabama 70.

May 8

-Assault from the 200 block of Mizzell Road.

-Capital murder of law enforcement officer-attempted from an unspecified location of Alabama 70.

May 11

-Burglary-force, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Eagle Drive.

May 12

-Burglary-no force, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Eagle Drive.

May 13

-Recovered firearm from the 400 block of Deborah Drive.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 200 block of West College Street.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of West College Street.

May 14

-Trespassing first degree from the 600 block of Eagle Lane.

-DUI-controlled substance from the CVS parking lot.

-Trespassing from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

May 15

-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.

May 16

-Information report from Town Creek Apartments.

May 17

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of West College Street.

-Harassment from Columbiana Post Office.

May 18

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of McMikel Drive.

-Vehicle damage from Town Creek Apartments.

-Receiving stolen property from the 500 block of Alabama 70.

May 19

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 700 block of Egg and Butter Road.

May 20

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 47 South.

-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 100 block of Old Highway 25 West.

May 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 25 West and Horton Street.

May 22

-Aggravated sexual assault family-knife from the 400 block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 South and Old Highway 25 West.

-Theft of vehicle parts from the 300 block of Old Highway 25 East.

May 23

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Walton Street and West College Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 400 block of Magenta Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Buie Road.

May 24

-Vehicle fire from Alabama 25 and Old Highway 25 East.

May 26

-Methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana second degree.

May 27

-Information report-missing firearm from the 200 block of West College Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Alabama 70.

May 31

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Eagle Lane.

 

Helena

June 1

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 and Wyndham Parkway.

June 2

-Miscellaneous information from Ashley Brook Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from Pup Run.

-Accidental shooting from Shelby County 17.

June 3

-Theft of money between $1,500 and $2,500 from Village Parkway.

-Failure to appear-traffic from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

June 4

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from Augusta Way.

June 6

-Criminal littering from East Whirlaway Circle.

-Theft-miscellaneous between $500 and $1,500 from the 2200 block of Old Cahaba Place.

June 7

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Falliston Ridge Circle.

-DUI-alcohol, obstructing government operations, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Barnett Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Barnett Lane.

 

Montevallo

May 31

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Shelby Street/Valley Street (highway/street).

-Property damage from Scotts Village Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $500.

June 1

-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Highway 119 @ City Shop (highway/street). Recovered was a Winchester BB gun valued at $50.

June 2

-Assault – domestic – coercion (simple assault) from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Property damage from SR-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was scratched paint valued at $100.

June 3

-Public peace – HC – harassing communications from Vine Street (other/unknown).

June 4

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was a black Airis THC vape pen valued at $1.

June 5

-Property damage from Shelby Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a break light and quarter panel valued at $1.

 

Pelham

May 30

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $78.64.

May 31

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bearden Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $100.

June 1

-Found property from the 800 Block of Block of State Park Road (highway/road/alley). Recovered was identification, credit card and wallet valued at $5.

June 2

-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $10,000.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Lost was a wallet valued at ).

-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Marijuana valued at $5.

-Drugs-pros def from the 200 Block of Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley). Drugs and drug evidence valued at $85.

June 3

-Fraud from the 700 Block of Valley View Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $21,380.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was beer and identification valued at $15.

June 4

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was food, glove, chemical, bra and brush valued at $38.04.

June 5

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $100.

