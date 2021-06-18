expand
June 18, 2021

The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops will come to Lay Lake June 23-24. (File)

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

By Staff Reports

Published 1:59 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Talented college teams from across the country will converge on Lay Lake on June 23-24 for the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops—their last chance to qualify for the Bassmaster College Series National Championship tournament.

There are more than 200 boats registered for the tournament, including teams from the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Jacksonville State University, University of Montevallo, University of Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M and bass-fishing powerhouses like Bethel University, Bryan College and McKendree University.

In college, each boat will have a two-member team that combines to bring their best five-fish limit to the scales. Each team will not only be vying for a spot in the Bassmaster College Series National Championship Aug. 12-14 on New York’s St. Lawrence River, but one skilled angler will advance from the College Classic Bracket with a berth to the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

The College Classic Bracket takes the top three teams from the national championship plus the Team of the Year, and individual anglers compete head-to-head in bracket-style competition for a berth in the Classic, where they will compete for a prize purse of over $1 million.

The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Wild Card presented by Bass Pro Shops is being hosted by DiscoverShelby AL.

Wednesday, June 23 schedule

-5:30 a.m. CT  The full field of anglers launch from Beeswax Creek Park, 245 Beeswax Park Rd Columbiana, AL 35051

-1:30 p.m. CT  Official weigh-in takes place at Beeswax Creek Park

 

Thursday, June 24 schedule

-5:30 a.m. CT  The full field of anglers launch from Beeswax Creek Park

-1:30 p.m. CT  Championship weigh-in takes place at Beeswax Creek Park

