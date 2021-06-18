expand
June 18, 2021

University of Montevallo athletes led the Gulf South Conference in academic honorees for the 2021 academic year. (File)

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:18 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO — After leading the conference in the winter in academic honorees, University of Montevallo student athletes were at the top of the GSC in honorees for the spring season with 199 student athletes earning recognition.

Additionally, the conference recognized Bernardita Villalba, Sadie Bopst, Anja Kuys, Miranda Laird, Ashley Shen, Joshua Jackson, Kira Bochard, Morgan Juarez, Ruben Carvalho, Samara Lino and Eva Dirr as members of the 2021 GSC Spring All-Academic Team.

The spring sports honored are baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis. Additionally, fall sports that competed in the conference’s Spring Championship Series (men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball) were also included.

Academic All-GSC Teams are selected by the Gulf South Conference Sports Information Directors (SIDs) and Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) in a joint vote. Nominees must have an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.20 or better on a 4.00 scale for their entire academic career and may not be freshmen or first-semester or quarter transfers. The student-athlete must be a significant contributor to the squad. Other factors include leadership, community service and extra-curricular activities. SIDs and FARs are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. The number of student-athletes selected in each sport is determined by the number of positions normally involved in the playing of that sport. Ties are not broken.

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

