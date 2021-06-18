Mobile pantry food distribution planned for Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In response to the storms that devastated Shelby and Calhoun counties on March 15, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (CFB) will hold large-scale Mobile Pantry food distributions in Pelham and Ohatchee, Ala.

The first will be in Ohatchee on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m., and the second will be in Pelham, on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. These one-day, outdoor events will provide households with preassembled boxes of shelf-stable goods, protein, and fresh produce on a first come, first-served basis to any and all individuals in need of food assistance via a low-/no-contact, drive-thru distribution.

The June 25 distribution in Ohatchee will serve 350 households, and the July 8 distribution in Pelham will serve 700 households.

“The storms on March 15 were devastating to our communities in Shelby and Calhoun Counties, and we are committed to supporting them,” Brett R. Meredith, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said. “Tornados don’t discriminate who they devastate, and the effects of these storms are long lasting, especially in our more rural areas. The Community Food Bank is here for our neighbors across the state.”

The main function of the Community Food Bank’s disaster response program is to be the long-term support, after the initial help is gone and community donations are depleted. Immediately after natural disasters, the Food Bank coordinates with their Partner Agencies in the affected areas, as well as EMAs and VOAD members to assess community needs and come alongside organizations who are providing emergency assistance. Urgent help is provided, and plans are made for future support.

The Shelby County food distribution will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena, located at 500 Amphitheater Road. This distribution will have food for 700 households.

The Calhoun County food distribution will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, located at 3300 AL Hwy 144. The Community Food Bank will have food to feed 350 households.

If you would like to assist these long-term disaster relief efforts, you may donate at give.feedingal.org or sign up to volunteer at feedingal.org/volunteer/.