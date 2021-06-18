expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

The University of Montevallo’s Child Study Center now has an interactive art music wall. (Contributed / The University of Montevallo)

UM student project adds ‘music wall’ at Child Study Center

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Children at the University of Montevallo’s Child Study Center will be able to make their own music on the center’s playground when they return from summer break thanks to an innovative project completed by UM alumna Katharine Murray ’20 and her faculty mentor Tanner Young.

Murray, a member of the University’s TRIO McNair Scholars program who earned a bachelor’s degree in art from UM last year, and Young, assistant professor of art, celebrated the ribbon cutting for the interactive art music wall on May 22.

The wall received financial support from the UM Green Fund and McNair Scholars program, and was constructed using recycled materials Murray collected from Child Study Center parents, including pots and pans, old grills, baking pans and more.

“I wanted to make something that was equal parts sculpture and play thing. I had previously made a sculpture out of pieces of a drum kit and a critique I kept running into was people wanted to play with it. I didn’t design it to be durable in that way. This led me to the question, but what if I did?” said Murray, who began working on the project when she was still a student at UM before its completion was delayed by COVID-19. “I researched artists like Isamu Noguchi and John Cage, studying both ideas of playground art and sound art. It was a lot of experimentation with forms and the sounds each material made. The process for how to make it changed and evolved as problems like sustainability and structure stability needed to be solved. My mentor Professor Tanner Young played a great role in helping me problem-solve and execute the project.”

In addition to providing a fun and interactive way to make music during playtime, the art music wall’s sustainability aspect will also help teach children the importance of conserving and recycling the planet’s resources, Murray said.

“I’m excited for the children to experience free play and music making at the same time. I think having a piece of nontraditional playground equipment will encourage creativity,” she said. “I hope the children enjoy it!”

More News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom

Montevallo

UM student project adds ‘music wall’ at Child Study Center

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Widra wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

News

Mobile pantry food distribution planned for Pelham

Columbiana

Columbiana man sentenced to 80 months in prison

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Butler to compete at USA National Miss

280 Main Story

OHenry’s Coffees opens Mt Laurel location

Calera

Calera Main Street recognized as national affiliate

280 Main Story

Alpha, Mu and Omega: First-recorded Texas Longhorn triplets born at Wilsonville farm

280 Main Story

Red Cross: Blood shortage ‘becoming a little scary’

280 Main Story

Shelby Humane clinic to offer drive-thru vaccine, microchipping

Helena

Former Helena standout Justin Stuckey to compete in Olympic Trials

Montevallo

Montevallo Farmers Market gets patriotic on Flag Day

Helena

Old Town Live returns with ‘Mo-N-Grass’ event

Calera

Calera PD open house reaches out to special needs individuals

Lifestyles

Community health fair promotes positivity on Father’s Day

280 Reporter

Improvements along State Park Road clear out parts of ‘tree tunnel’

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers to open in Bryant-Denny Stadium

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour set for July 10 at OMSP

Calera

Project to replace Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama 25 in fall 2021