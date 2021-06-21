expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Chelsea schools at an important crossroads

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial 

Does the good outweigh the bad? That’s a decision the city of Chelsea and its residents will likely soon be faced with after the city council approved a feasibility study on creating its own school system at a meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

The study will determine if it is possible for the city to move forward, and if so, what they will need to do to make it possible.

Should Chelsea make the decision to move forward with creating a city school system, it would be the third to breakaway from Shelby County Schools, the top-ranked county school system in the state, following in the footsteps of Alabaster and Pelham.

It is a decision, however, that can’t be made lightly or selfishly.

Nothing about starting a city school system is easy, and while Chelsea will have local examples to lean on with some of the top city school systems in the state residing in the metro area, the city has to do it in a way that keeps the city united.

In order to make it happen, the city will likely need to incorporate areas such as the Highland Lakes, Mt Laurel and other areas of unincorporated north Shelby County near the intersection of U.S. 280 and County Road 41, while also adding an ad valorem (property) tax, which it currently doesn’t have.

Those are big changes that some will be on board with to support improving the local schools, while some won’t agree with being annexed into the city or the property tax.

If it is feasible, then it is the right thing to do.

Walking through Chelsea High School right now is like an ant colony. Students are shoulder-to-shoulder in the hallways walking to classes in a school that was built as a 4A or 5A level school.

Chelsea, however, is now a 6A school and heading toward being a 7A school sooner rather than later.

Shelby County Schools likely won’t have the means to build a new school or any new facilities anytime soon unless they somehow work with the county for a major project.

Starting a city school system has its benefits and they are benefits Chelsea schools desperately need, including pay raises for teachers, bonuses, new facilities and more funding, but it is not cheap and it is not easy.

Chelsea has shown what is possible with its 1 cent sales tax increase approved in 2019. Since it passed, the city has donated $25,000 to each school at least once a year and has helped build a new weight room for the high school.

More upgrades and improvements would come as a city school system, but there are also many obstacles in the way.

Finding the right leadership, having community support and working together for the better of the kids and teachers is the main goal.

If it’s feasible, it’s the right move to make and another one that would help one of the fastest growing cities in the state continue to thrive.

More News

Chelsea schools at an important crossroads

Look for Alabama to remain red in 2022 election

Thoughts on anonymous letters

COLUMN: We can make a difference in suicide numbers

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom

Montevallo

UM student project adds ‘music wall’ at Child Study Center

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Widra wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

News

Mobile pantry food distribution planned for Pelham

Columbiana

Columbiana man sentenced to 80 months in prison

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Butler to compete at USA National Miss

280 Main Story

OHenry’s Coffees opens Mt Laurel location