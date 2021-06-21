Helena kicking off senior activities group

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena recently approved a budget amendment that would provide funding to help kickstart senior programs in the city.

According to City Council President Alice Lobell, the city initially planned to kickstart senior programming right before the pandemic hit, but had to cancel out of concern for the safety of everyone.

“Our senior program needs to be built up,” Lobell said. “We started it and COVID hit and pushed everything so far back. We are trying to start back now and I have just been thinking about some of the programs that could get us going.”

Lobell said that the city was currently working to create the “Helena Senior Citizens Activities Group” for people ages 55 and older.

This group will be operated by the Helena Parks and Recreation Department and will be open for all individuals in that age range who live in Helena or throughout Shelby County.

“We are just beginning to plan program and activities that our senior citizens might enjoy,” according to a release from the group.

The first class has already been announced and will be led by Lobell, as she conducts a painting class on Tuesday, June 29. This class will take place at the Helena Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

The class will feature painting through the use of acrylics on an 11×14 canvas. All supplies for this class are furnished by the city.

Those interested in joining the group will need to complete a membership application and pre-register before participating in any program. Membership to the group is free; however, there may be certain fees associated with particular activities. Space is limited for each activity.

Those interested in joining the group can get a membership application from Lillie Clayton by email at Lclayton@CityofHelena.org, or by phone at 205-620-2877. Applications can also be picked up at Helena City Hall.