expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

The city of Helena is starting the "Helena Senior Citizens Activities Group," for people ages 55 and older. (File)

Helena kicking off senior activities group

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:53 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena recently approved a budget amendment that would provide funding to help kickstart senior programs in the city.

According to City Council President Alice Lobell, the city initially planned to kickstart senior programming right before the pandemic hit, but had to cancel out of concern for the safety of everyone.

“Our senior program needs to be built up,” Lobell said. “We started it and COVID hit and pushed everything so far back. We are trying to start back now and I have just been thinking about some of the programs that could get us going.”

Lobell said that the city was currently working to create the “Helena Senior Citizens Activities Group” for people ages 55 and older.

This group will be operated by the Helena Parks and Recreation Department and will be open for all individuals in that age range who live in Helena or throughout Shelby County.

“We are just beginning to plan program and activities that our senior citizens might enjoy,” according to a release from the group.

The first class has already been announced and will be led by Lobell, as she conducts a painting class on Tuesday, June 29. This class will take place at the Helena Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

The class will feature painting through the use of acrylics on an 11×14 canvas. All supplies for this class are furnished by the city.

Those interested in joining the group will need to complete a membership application and pre-register before participating in any program. Membership to the group is free; however, there may be certain fees associated with particular activities. Space is limited for each activity.

Those interested in joining the group can get a membership application from Lillie Clayton by email at Lclayton@CityofHelena.org, or by phone at 205-620-2877. Applications can also be picked up at Helena City Hall.

More News

Chelsea schools at an important crossroads

Look for Alabama to remain red in 2022 election

Thoughts on anonymous letters

COLUMN: We can make a difference in suicide numbers

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom

Montevallo

UM student project adds ‘music wall’ at Child Study Center

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Widra wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

News

Mobile pantry food distribution planned for Pelham

Columbiana

Columbiana man sentenced to 80 months in prison

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Butler to compete at USA National Miss

280 Main Story

OHenry’s Coffees opens Mt Laurel location