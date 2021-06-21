Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Children attending Vacation Bible School at Lakeview United Methodist Church spent several days learning spiritual lessons in a fun environment.

The church participated in the “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” programming, which relates different verses in the Bible to show that God will help pull people through any situation.

Children’s Director Hannah Sorrell said that the church wanted to share their love of God with the children who attended, and VBS is one of the best opportunities each year to do that.

“Our biggest passion is that we love the kids no matter where they are from or what they do; we just want them to know that Jesus loves them,” Sorrell explained. “One of the things that we focus on is that the Bible tells us to have a childlike heart, and that is what we are really trying to do to reach these kids.”

The lessons featured during the VBS include stories like Paul encouraging others in a storm, or Jesus’ death and resurrection to show that no matter how hard the situation, trusting in Jesus will help them overcome it.

“Even something as simple as ‘Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through’ can have a big impact on these kids,” Sorrell said. “Throughout everyone’s journey there have been multiple times where we have been challenged and Jesus pulled us through.”

The VBS has wrapped up, but Sorrell expressed that the event went over better than she anticipated.

“Obviously, this year was a little different coming out of the pandemic. In the beginning we started out with only 12 kids, but then we ended up with over 30,” she said. “We had more new faces as we went along. Kids were continuously coming to us day after day.”

Some of the different activities during VBS included science, water-based games and a reflection time. The children were also fed each night of the event.

“We were able to connect with all of our kids, which is why we do VBS in the first place. We helped to share our love of Christ with all of these children and teach them about God’s love,” Sorrell said.

The church plans to offer other fun activities including a “Back to School Splash Bash,” on Aug. 15 that is open to anyone.

Sorrell said the church is continuing their efforts to help children by partnering with the nonprofit Sozo Children to empower younger children in Uganda.

More information about these and other offerings by the church can be found at Lakeviewpelham.com.