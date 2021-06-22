expand
June 22, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 4-14:

Alabaster

June 8

-Keitra Monique Operton, 34, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

June 9

-Jade Ashley Smith, 34, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Nicole Offord Carlisle, 42, of Alabaster; fierce, dangerous and vicious dogs (two counts).

-Romero Fabian Castaneda, 34, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance (three counts).

-Juan Francisco Escalona Acevedo, 25, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

June 10

-Victoria Alexis Eckert, 26, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-John Edward Robinson Jr., 20, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Raymond Chandler Yessick, 22, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

June 11

-Larry Montoya Estrada, 19, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

-Andraius Dion Burns, 37, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Devon Andrew Wilbanks, 24, of Chelsea, alias warrant (three counts).

June 12

-Axel Bryan Hinojos Romero, 18, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol.

June 13

-Richard Eric Fitzsimmons, 53, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Brianne Kay Benson, 30, of Addison, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.

June 14

-Justin Earl Hyde II, 19, of Montevallo, probation violation.

 

Calera

June 4

-Alison Cyntina Threatt, 29, of Birmingham, harassment-intimidation.

-Brett Lee Thompson, 23, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 36, of Calera, failure to appear.

June 5

-Nyasha Shavon Dukes, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Jennifer Rose Walton, 27, of Columbiana, agency assist.

-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Edward Shane Hoggle, 32, of Jemison, failure to appear.

June 6

-Syheed Hassan Maddox, 19, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia.

June 7

-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Wilsonville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

June 8

-Joshua Brett Richey, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Davida Yvette Taylor, 37, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, failure to appear (five counts).

-Kendrick Derell Caver, 34, of Plantersville, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Jason M. Olmsted, 50, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

June 9

-Kayla Dawn Fuller, 33, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Joshua William Sanders, 34, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

-Kenvorise Canarion Clayton, 20, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 10

-Johndarian Tarik Baldwin, 20, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Johntasia Sha’Kayla Baldwin, 23, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Amanda Nickole Cook, 23, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Cory Allen Miller, 21, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Brandon Eugene Connell, 24, of Thorsby, failure to appear (three counts).

-Lonie Danielle Teston, 28, of Wilsonville, agency assist.

June 11

-Gregory Wayne Garmon, 45, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Larry Montoya Estrada, 19, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

 

Harpersville

May 1

-Vidal McKinstry, 48, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

May 4

-Walter Cranford, 47, of Childersburg, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

May 7

-Caprice Casey, 39, of Sylacauga, DUI.

May 9

-Dewayne Allen, 26, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.

May 11

-Rachel Kendrick, 36, of Harpersville, warrant-other.

May 12

-Michele Rains, 51, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

May 13

-Lawrence Rivers, 21, of Harpersville, warrant-other.

May 15

-Akaylin Hall, 20, of Harpersville, unlawful possession of marijuana.

May 17

-Myron Magee, 31, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

May 18

-Bobby Johnson, 29, of Calera, violation of interlock device.

May 21

-Amanda Ward, 30, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.

May 22

-Detrix Jones, 39, of Alpine, DUI, carrying concealed weapon.

May 24

-Terrell Hollis, 27, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

-Ricky Sims Jr., 35, of Harpersville, receiving stolen property.

-Christopher Abbott, 22, of Wilsonville, warrant-ours.

May 26

-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, warrant-ours.

-Bradley Rezek, 41, theft of property fourth degree.

May 27

-Demetrius Walker, 37, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.

May 29

-Darlene Davis, 60, of Birmingham, warrant-others.

 

Helena

June 7

-Jeremy Glenn Orton, 41, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Kyle Morgan, 30, DUI-alcohol, carrying pistol unlawfully, governmental operations.

June 9

-Kevin Karanja Mburu, 22, failure to appear-traffic.

June 12

-Ashley Marie Shearer, 32, DUI-any substance.

June 13

-Robert Mitchell Thompson, 58, bail jumping first degree.

June 14

-Lisa Marie Bowman, 38, possession of a controlled substance.

-Erica Jo Crutchfield, 46, possession of a controlled substance.

 

Pelham

June 6

-Manuel Perez Vega, 30, of McCalla, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Nicholas Smith, 22, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

June 7

-Caesar Nieves, 28, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

June 8

-McKenna Stern, 24, of Atlanta, Ga., traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Joshua Sanders, 34, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

-Rebecca Chandler, 35, of Marbury, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

June 9

-Lindsay Mazikowski, 32, of Atlanta, Ga., domestic violation – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Jordon Christiansen, 26, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Javier Ricalde Santos, 28, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

June 10

-Benjamin Hamrick, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Raymond Yessick, 22, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jonathan Dudley, 30, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

June 11

-Timothy Wilson, 21, of Center Point, traffic – speeding.

-Devon Wilbanks, 24, of Birmingham, fraud – removed, falsified or unauthorized identification.

-April Gross, 39, of Tuscaloosa, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP.

June 12

-Brian Williams, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

