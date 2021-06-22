Arrest reports for the week of June 20, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 4-14:
Alabaster
June 8
-Keitra Monique Operton, 34, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.
June 9
-Jade Ashley Smith, 34, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Nicole Offord Carlisle, 42, of Alabaster; fierce, dangerous and vicious dogs (two counts).
-Romero Fabian Castaneda, 34, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance (three counts).
-Juan Francisco Escalona Acevedo, 25, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
June 10
-Victoria Alexis Eckert, 26, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-John Edward Robinson Jr., 20, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Raymond Chandler Yessick, 22, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
June 11
-Larry Montoya Estrada, 19, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.
-Andraius Dion Burns, 37, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.
-Devon Andrew Wilbanks, 24, of Chelsea, alias warrant (three counts).
June 12
-Axel Bryan Hinojos Romero, 18, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol.
June 13
-Richard Eric Fitzsimmons, 53, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Brianne Kay Benson, 30, of Addison, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.
June 14
-Justin Earl Hyde II, 19, of Montevallo, probation violation.
Calera
June 4
-Alison Cyntina Threatt, 29, of Birmingham, harassment-intimidation.
-Brett Lee Thompson, 23, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 36, of Calera, failure to appear.
June 5
-Nyasha Shavon Dukes, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Jennifer Rose Walton, 27, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
-Edward Shane Hoggle, 32, of Jemison, failure to appear.
June 6
-Syheed Hassan Maddox, 19, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia.
June 7
-Robert Colton Lyle, 27, of Wilsonville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
June 8
-Joshua Brett Richey, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Davida Yvette Taylor, 37, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, failure to appear (five counts).
-Kendrick Derell Caver, 34, of Plantersville, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Jason M. Olmsted, 50, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
June 9
-Kayla Dawn Fuller, 33, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Joshua William Sanders, 34, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
-Kenvorise Canarion Clayton, 20, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree.
June 10
-Johndarian Tarik Baldwin, 20, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Johntasia Sha’Kayla Baldwin, 23, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Amanda Nickole Cook, 23, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Cory Allen Miller, 21, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Brandon Eugene Connell, 24, of Thorsby, failure to appear (three counts).
-Lonie Danielle Teston, 28, of Wilsonville, agency assist.
June 11
-Gregory Wayne Garmon, 45, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Larry Montoya Estrada, 19, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Harpersville
May 1
-Vidal McKinstry, 48, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
May 4
-Walter Cranford, 47, of Childersburg, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
May 7
-Caprice Casey, 39, of Sylacauga, DUI.
May 9
-Dewayne Allen, 26, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.
May 11
-Rachel Kendrick, 36, of Harpersville, warrant-other.
May 12
-Michele Rains, 51, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
May 13
-Lawrence Rivers, 21, of Harpersville, warrant-other.
May 15
-Akaylin Hall, 20, of Harpersville, unlawful possession of marijuana.
May 17
-Myron Magee, 31, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
May 18
-Bobby Johnson, 29, of Calera, violation of interlock device.
May 21
-Amanda Ward, 30, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.
May 22
-Detrix Jones, 39, of Alpine, DUI, carrying concealed weapon.
May 24
-Terrell Hollis, 27, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
-Ricky Sims Jr., 35, of Harpersville, receiving stolen property.
-Christopher Abbott, 22, of Wilsonville, warrant-ours.
May 26
-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, warrant-ours.
-Bradley Rezek, 41, theft of property fourth degree.
May 27
-Demetrius Walker, 37, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.
May 29
-Darlene Davis, 60, of Birmingham, warrant-others.
Helena
June 7
-Jeremy Glenn Orton, 41, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Kyle Morgan, 30, DUI-alcohol, carrying pistol unlawfully, governmental operations.
June 9
-Kevin Karanja Mburu, 22, failure to appear-traffic.
June 12
-Ashley Marie Shearer, 32, DUI-any substance.
June 13
-Robert Mitchell Thompson, 58, bail jumping first degree.
June 14
-Lisa Marie Bowman, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
-Erica Jo Crutchfield, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Pelham
June 6
-Manuel Perez Vega, 30, of McCalla, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Nicholas Smith, 22, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
June 7
-Caesar Nieves, 28, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
June 8
-McKenna Stern, 24, of Atlanta, Ga., traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Joshua Sanders, 34, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – RRL run red light RRL.
-Rebecca Chandler, 35, of Marbury, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
June 9
-Lindsay Mazikowski, 32, of Atlanta, Ga., domestic violation – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Jordon Christiansen, 26, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Javier Ricalde Santos, 28, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.
June 10
-Benjamin Hamrick, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – fail stop sign.
-Raymond Yessick, 22, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jonathan Dudley, 30, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
June 11
-Timothy Wilson, 21, of Center Point, traffic – speeding.
-Devon Wilbanks, 24, of Birmingham, fraud – removed, falsified or unauthorized identification.
-April Gross, 39, of Tuscaloosa, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP.
June 12
-Brian Williams, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.