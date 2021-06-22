expand
June 22, 2021

Three artists have now been selected to take part in the Campus 124 “Call to Art,” which will see murals added to the walls of the building. (Contributed)

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

By Nathan Howell

Published 8:31 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Developers at Campus 124 issued a “Call to Art” earlier this year seeking talented local artists to help modernize and brighten up the development. Three artists have now been selected to take part in the project, which will see murals added to the walls of the building.

The contest was announced in March seeking artists who could use their skills to decorate the development and highlight the communities of Pelham and Shelby County.

Artists were asked to submit examples of their work and pitch their ideas for what they would paint within the campus. At the end of the selection process the three winners were Amy Anderson, Abby Little and Emma Gilbert.

Anderson, owner of the Art & Soul studio in Bluff Park, will be responsible for painting one of the interior wall murals.

Little is a Birmingham-based artist, teacher and illustrator known for her work “Down in the Ham: A Children’s Guide to Downtown Birmingham.” She will be taking on the exterior wall mural.

Alabaster’s Gilbert will be painting the second interior mural. She is 18 years old and has a focus on oil paintings and murals.

Campus 124 developer Schrimsher Company put together a selection committee that included Shelby County Arts Council Director Bruce Andrews, Melody Whitten of 58 INC., Pelham Communications Director Ainsley Allison, BEAT’s Jonathan Croy, and both Joyce Skinner and Austin Schrimsher from Schrimsher Company.

“As the director of Shelby County Arts Council, it is fair to say I am obsessed with the advancement of arts and cultural opportunities in and around Shelby County,” Bruce Andrews said. “The Campus 124 mural project is exciting to me, and I really appreciate the committee for incorporating this aspect into the project. All the artist’s entries were imaginative and beautiful, some were stunning and obviously perfect for the designated space. Campus 124 is a great concept, overall, and I am so glad I live within driving distance.”

Now that winners have been chosen, the artists will begin work on their pieces. They are expected to be finished in late summer, when they will be unveiled at the campus’s “Back 2 School” event.

More information on the murals and the development can be found on the Campus 124 Facebook page.

