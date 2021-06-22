expand
June 22, 2021

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend welcomed a number of young smiling faces during their four days of Vacation Bible School.

The church hosted Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through during the week of June 14-17.

Last year, the church was only able to participate in a virtual VBS. This year, there was exponential growth each night, according to Ashley Laird.

“As a church we were still a little apprehensive about doing it at the beginning, but we felt like it was something that the community needed, and our church family needed,” Laird explained. “We believe that we reached who we needed to reach. God put everyone who needed to be there in the building. The whole thing flowed well, and the kids had a great experience.”

The VBS featured a number of a lessons around the idea of Jesus helping people through any situation no matter how difficult. This is related through  games, songs, lessons and activities that are all designed to incorporate fun into learning biblical lessons.

“Rocky Railway” was created by publishing company Group, and centers most of its lessons around different verses in the Bible where people were challenged and eventually persevered with the help of God.

Those lessons were reinforced with things like a story-time, games and crafts.

“We had story-time put on by two of the gentlemen in our church that dressed up and really entertained the kids,” Laird said. “Games were run by our youth, who helped volunteer during the entire VBS. We also had a craft—more like an invention—that the kids were able to build and take home with them to show their parents.”

The idea behind most VBS events is to create a space where younger children can feel comfortable, while also learning more about their faith. Laird said she believed they accomplished this and “the kids were super excited, and seemed to really love it.”

The VBS also provided an opportunity for service. The church asked for donations of peanut butter and jelly jars to donate to Oak Mountain Missions, and received much more than they expected.

“We reached a lot with that mission,” Laird said. “I think we ended up with somewhere between 150-200 jars.”

CCB Pastor Patrick Friday said having children back in the church for VBS really signified a new era for the church coming out of the pandemic.

“Ashley was right in the thick of it and brought things together.,” Friday said. “It was really the first time we were able to get back together. We were able to be the hands and feet of Christ. More kids would come each day as the word spread. Just seeing their smiles and the joy made everything worth it. We were glad to offer the opportunity to know Jesus better.”

