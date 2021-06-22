expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Divorces for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 19-June 9:

-Robert Dale Wakefield, of Calera, and Teresa Mae Wakefield, of Calera.

-Mehgen Lucas, of Calera, and Kevin Hicks, of Calera.

-Rachael Elliott Glausier, of Chelsea, and Luke Guthrie Glausier, of Chelsea.

-Steven Adam Harris, of Shelby, and Chasity Hope Howell, of Rockland.

-Candace Shena Brown, of Pelham, and Timothy Vincent Brown, Jr., of Calera.

-Sidney Brunson Grinolds, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Austin Grinolds, of Alabaster.

-Lori Ellyn Steber, of Trussville, and Richard Gregory Steber, of Alabaster.

-Debbie Ann Moore, of Hoover, and Virgil Thomas Moore, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Pamela Jean Godwin, of Pelham, and Richard Todd Godwin, of Pelham.

-Ashley Jacquese James, of Calera, and Cardell Marquce Abbitt, of Calera.

-Stephanie Nicole Gurrola, of Helena, and Jeffrey Lisboa Pires, of Helena.

-Tammy Sanford Mayfield, of Helena, and Victor W. Mayfield, III, of Dothan.

-Jackelin Paola Torres Barrientos, of Helena, and Martin Enrique De La, of Homewood.

More News

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Gym Time holds grand reopening ceremony

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom